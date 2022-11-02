Starbucks holiday drinks are back: Take a peek at new holiday cups, menu

It’s a Starbucks tradition unlike any other: the return of the coffee chain’s signature holiday drinks – and festive cups.

Starbucks announced Wednesday it’s rolling out its holiday drink menu Thursday. The menu brings back classic beverages, including the Peppermint Mocha, the Caramel Brulée Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and the Chestnut Praline Latte.

The menu also features the return of seasonal coffees such as the Christmas blend and Holiday blend.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Starbucks holiday cups, introduced in 1997. The company will unveil four new cups to kick off the holiday season.

“We have always talked about the cups as little gifts, and we hope they feel like a festive present to our customers and store partners,” said Starbucks creative director Gary Jacobson in a statement.

Starbucks holiday cups 2022

The coffee giant said it’s rolling out four holiday cups to commemorate 25 years of holiday cups.

Gift-Wrapped Magic. A red and green cup with “wavy ribbons and shimmering sparkles” to resemble gift wrap.

Frosted Sparkle. This mint green cup includes starbursts and diamond shapes.

Ornament Wonder. The standard white Starbucks cup gets a festive makeover with a pattern of holiday symbols, such as ornaments and Christmas trees.

Cozy Evergreen. This bright red cup features a pattern of white Christmas trees.

What’s on Starbucks holiday menu?

This year’s menu will feature the return of several notable drinks, including the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and the Irish Cream Cold Brew. Starbucks will also bring back the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte after introducing it last year.

Making its debut this year is the Chocolate Pistachio Swirl, described by Starbucks as “creamy chocolate filling with notes of cinnamon and coffee is swirled into buttery

brioche-inspired dough with mint chocolate chips and topped with chopped pistachios.”

What about Red Cup Day 2022?

Starbucks has yet to confirm when it will host this year’s Red Cup Day, when the coffee chain gives away a reusable, limited-edition red cup with the order of a holiday or fall beverage.

Last year’s Red Cup Day was held on Nov. 18, two weeks after Starbucks introduced its holiday drink menu.

