St. Louis Municipal Finance Corporation approves financing expansion of Convention Center

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Today the St. Louis Municipal Finance Corporation (SLMFC) took another step toward moving forward with the financing plan for the expansion of the America’s Center Convention Complex.

“Expansion of America’s Center is an investment in the future of our region, assuring dependable jobs for working families in these challenging times and demonstrating our commitment to businesses and workers is certain,” said Comptroller Darlene Green.

“COVID-19 is not going away soon, but we know as a nation we will overcome it. Businesses will rebound, and tourism jobs and conventions will come back. We must plan for a positive future for the working families in our region, and America’s Center is part of that future,” said Comptroller Green.

St. Louis City and St. Louis County have committed $105 million each to complete the expansion project.