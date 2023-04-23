St. Louis Based Restaurant Online Ordering Platform Grows

A restaurant online ordering system that is designed for the restaurants, not the platform.

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review owns and operates an online ordering platform for restaurants called eOrderSTL. After launching the system two years ago and beta testing the system, they have begun marketing the service and adding additional restaurants to the platform.

Today, there are seventeen local restaurants on the system, and it continues to grow as the marketing efforts are restricted to restaurants with a respectable Google Rating.

The restrictions are imposed due to the number of marketing efforts involved to be included on the platform.

In addition to the restaurant’s menus being listed, the company offers free website hosting, design, and maintenance, additional directory listings across the web, and content posted regularly to increase sales.

The biggest difference with eOrderSTL is that the restaurant receives proceeds from the sale of its food in its bank account without delay. Commissions are subtracted from the restaurant’s account once each week, but the restaurant is paid before commissions are paid.

The creator of the platform designed the system to benefit the restaurant owner (s) with the idea of increasing sales while decreasing costs associated with commissions and marketing expenses. The results are impressive.

eOrderSTL participating restaurants are as follows as of April 23, 2023:

Restaurants interested in participating, email Marty@STLMedia.Agency or call 417-529-1133.

