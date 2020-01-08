St. Francis Man Jason Corey Poorman Sentenced for Assault by Striking, Beating, or Wounding

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a St. Francis, South Dakota, man convicted of Assault by Striking, Beating, or Wounding was sentenced on January 6, 2020, by U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno.

Jason Corey Poorman, Sr., age 43, was sentenced to 12 months in federal prison, followed by 1 year of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $25.

Poorman was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 14, 2019. He pled guilty on January 6, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred in St. Francis between December 20, 2018, and December 21, 2018, wherein Poorman assaulted his girlfriend, causing bodily injury.

This case was investigated by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson prosecuted the case.

Poorman was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

