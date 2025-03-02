Ad imageAd image
DOD – Air Support to Border Security

DOD - Air Support to Border Security
From Department of Defense Chief Spokesman Sean Parnell, Regarding Border Security

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) As directed by President Trump, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has ordered the deployment of a Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT) and General Support Aviation Battalion to reinforce and expand current border security operations to seal the border and protect the territorial integrity of the United States, a priority for the President.

These forces will arrive in the coming weeks and their deployment underscores the Department’s unwavering dedication to working alongside the Department of Homeland Security to secure our southern border and maintain the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security of the United States under President Trump’s leadership.

SOURCE: DOD

