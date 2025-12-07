Simply Thai in Florissant, MO, Adds Uber Eats to it Lineup

Simply Thai in Florissant Expands Its Online Ordering Network With the Addition of Uber Eats

Florissant, MO (STL.News) One of North County’s most beloved Asian restaurants has taken another step forward in convenience and customer service. Simply Thai Restaurant, located in the heart of Florissant, has officially added Uber Eats to its online ordering platform. The expansion reflects the restaurant’s ongoing commitment to meeting customers where they are—whether that means dine-in comfort, takeout convenience, or fast, frictionless delivery from their favorite mobile apps.

Already known for its exceptional hospitality, flavorful dishes, and loyal customer base, Simply Thai continues to grow its digital footprint with offerings that give guests more flexibility and more ways to enjoy the restaurant’s award-winning cuisine. With Uber Eats now available, customers can order their favorite Thai and Lao dishes with just a few taps, increasing accessibility for busy families, office workers, and anyone craving quality Southeast Asian flavors without leaving home.

While Uber Eats joins the restaurant’s lineup of online-ordering platforms, Simply Thai still considers eOrderSTL its preferred system. eOrderSTL remains the restaurant’s local partner, offering low-friction ordering, affordable pricing for restaurants, and an online ordering experience designed to support local businesses rather than burden them with high commissions. Today’s announcement strengthens the restaurant’s overall digital strategy and highlights Simply Thai’s understanding that customers benefit most when they have genuine choice and convenience.

A Restaurant Known for Flavor, Consistency, and Local Hospitality

Simply Thai has been a staple in Florissant for years, bringing authentic Thai and Lao flavors to a community that has grown increasingly enthusiastic about global cuisine. With a menu rooted in tradition but flexible enough to satisfy a wide variety of tastes, the restaurant has built its reputation on consistency, freshness, and hospitality.

Walk into Simply Thai during lunch or dinner hours, and you’ll immediately understand its popularity. The fragrant aroma of lemongrass, basil, garlic, and simmering curries fills the air. At the same time, the dining room buzzes with the clinking of chopsticks, laughter, and the unmistakable sound of regulars greeting staff members by name. Simply Thai is not just a place to grab a quick bite—it has become a part of everyday life in Florissant, a gathering spot where families, friends, and coworkers come together around plates of beautifully prepared food.

The addition of Uber Eats is simply another example of how the restaurant adapts to customer needs without compromising its identity. As more people rely on mobile delivery services for meal planning, Simply Thai recognizes that accessibility is key to staying competitive in today’s marketplace. The restaurant’s leadership has remained dedicated to growing carefully, choosing partners that enhance—not dilute—the quality and dependability their customers expect.

What Uber Eats Brings to Simply Thai

Adding Uber Eats to the restaurant’s online-ordering network introduces a new set of benefits for customers:

1. Expanded Delivery Reach

Uber Eats operates one of the largest delivery networks in the region, offering broader coverage across more neighborhoods. Customers who previously lived outside the standard delivery radius of other services may now enjoy Simply Thai at home or work.

2. A Familiar User Experience

Many consumers already have Uber Eats accounts, making the ordering process effortless. Saved payment methods, stored delivery addresses, live delivery tracking, and one-tap reordering make the platform easy and intuitive for returning users.

3. Increased Flexibility

Adding Uber Eats does not replace Simply Thai’s other systems—it expands them. Customers can now choose the platform that best fits their schedule, preferences, and budget.

4. More Visibility for the Restaurant

Because Uber Eats is widely used across the St. Louis region, being listed on the platform exposes Simply Thai to new customers who may not yet know the restaurant by name. As more diners discover it, the restaurant continues to strengthen its position as one of the area’s leading Asian eateries.

5. Seamless Integration With Existing Operations

The restaurant has invested in technology and streamlined processes to ensure online orders flow smoothly into its kitchen. Staff training and efficient ticket-management systems ensure that delivery orders are prepared with the same care and quality as dine-in meals.

Why eOrderSTL Remains the Preferred Platform

Although Uber Eats offers national visibility and convenience, eOrderSTL remains Simply Thai’s preferred online ordering partner. The reason is simple: eOrderSTL is designed to support local restaurants rather than monetizing them.

While national platforms charge significant commissions, eOrderSTL’s structure is created to benefit independent restaurants throughout the St. Louis area. Its affordable fees allow businesses like Simply Thai to invest more into their food, staff, and customer experience. It also gives restaurants greater control over their digital presence, pricing, and local marketing.

Additionally, the eOrderSTL platform offers:

Lower operational costs

Direct local support

SEO-friendly restaurant profiles

Better brand consistency for restaurant owners

Marketing tools tailored specifically for St. Louis restaurants

Guests who want to support Simply Thai—and help local restaurants thrive—are encouraged to order through eOrderSTL whenever possible. However, the availability of Uber Eats ensures that customers can still enjoy their favorite dishes using the platforms they already know and trust.

A Menu That Shines Across All Ordering Platforms

The reason Simply Thai continues to grow isn’t just technology—it’s the food. Prepared by experienced chefs who understand the balance of sweet, savory, spicy, and aromatic flavors that define Southeast Asian cuisine, the restaurant’s menu is an impressive blend of comfort dishes and bold, authentic flavors.

Some of the menu highlights include:

Signature Curries

From red curry to massaman, Panang to green curry, each dish is simmered in coconut milk and seasoned with herbs and spices sourced specifically for their aromatic richness.

Classic Stir-Fry Favorites

Chicken, beef, shrimp, tofu, and vegetable stir-fries are prepared with traditional sauces perfected over time.

Noodle and Fried Rice Dishes

Customers consistently praise Simply Thai’s Pad Thai, Drunken Noodles, and Basil Fried Rice—popular choices for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Appetizers and Fresh Rolls

Crispy spring rolls, crab Rangoon, potstickers, and fresh Thai rolls with peanut sauce remain some of the most-ordered items across all platforms.

Authentic Lao Dishes

The inclusion of Laotian favorites sets Simply Thai apart from other Asian restaurants, offering customers regional specialties not commonly found in Florissant.

These dishes translate beautifully to delivery, maintaining their flavor integrity and presentation even after travel—one of the reasons Simply Thai thrives in the online-ordering era.

Serving the Community With Convenience and Care

Florissant is a community built on relationships, history, and hospitality. Simply Thai has embraced that culture wholeheartedly, building a following of customers who appreciate not only the food but the people behind it. Adding Uber Eats is part of the restaurant’s ongoing mission to give customers more convenient ways to enjoy their meals, especially as dining habits continue to evolve.

The restaurant’s leadership has consistently emphasized that convenience should never come at the expense of quality. Every new system is tested thoroughly. Every partner is selected with care. Every new technology introduced is measured against one core standard: Does this help us serve our customers better?

In 2025, online ordering will be essential—not optional. Customers expect fast, reliable service whether they are ordering lunch from the office or dinner for the family. Simply Thai’s ability to evolve with this demand demonstrates the restaurant’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve.

How This Expansion Strengthens Simply Thai’s Digital Strategy

By adding Uber Eats, Simply Thai is doing more than expanding convenience—it is strengthening its brand presence both locally and regionally.

Increased Discoverability

Thousands of Uber Eats users browse the app daily. Appearing in search results increases visibility and enhances the restaurant’s long-term marketing footprint.

Cross-Platform Consistency

The restaurant maintains brand consistency across eOrderSTL, DoorDash, Grubhub, and now Uber Eats, ensuring photos, descriptions, and menu items remain uniform and accurate.

Improved Customer Insights

The restaurant can now better track ordering trends across platforms, identify peak hours, recognize customer favorites, and improve seasonal menu planning.

Marketing and Engagement Opportunities

Being on multiple platforms increases the opportunities for promotions, advertising boosts, repeat-order incentives, and customer loyalty efforts.

For a restaurant in a competitive market, these insights and tools are invaluable.

A Win for Customers and a Win for Florissant

The expansion of Simply Thai’s online-ordering network is a win for the entire community. Customers now enjoy greater access to their favorite dishes. Delivery becomes easier, faster, and more flexible. The restaurant gains more visibility and more ways to connect with diners. Meanwhile, local platforms like eOrderSTL continue to support independent businesses by giving them an affordable alternative that keeps more revenue in the local economy.

By embracing technology while staying true to its culinary values, Simply Thai sets a powerful example for restaurants across the region. It demonstrates that great food, strong community ties, and modern digital tools are not competing priorities—they are complementary pillars that allow a local business to grow without losing its character.

Conclusion: A New Chapter for a Florissant Favorite

Simply Thai’s decision to add Uber Eats to its online-ordering lineup marks another important milestone in the restaurant’s journey. It reflects a thoughtful, customer-focused strategy designed to meet evolving expectations while preserving the qualities that made Simply Thai a community favorite in the first place.

With Uber Eats now available—and eOrderSTL still serving as the restaurant’s preferred platform—customers have more ordering options than ever. Whether dining in, picking up takeout, or enjoying delivery from the comfort of home, Simply Thai continues to deliver exceptional food, warm hospitality, and a commitment to convenience.

As Florissant grows and the local restaurant scene becomes more dynamic, Simply Thai stands out as an example of how innovation and tradition can coexist beautifully. This expansion sets the stage for continued success in 2025 and beyond.

