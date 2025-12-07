Nico’s Tacos – St. Peter’s, MO

Nico’s Tacos offers authentic Mexican cuisine in St. Peter’s, Missouri. It is available for dine-in at Scrambled Eggs Restaurant, carryout, or delivery.

ST. PETER’s, MO (STL.News) Nico’s Tacos is best compared to a ghost kitchen concept. They offer their menu for dine-in at Scrambled Eggs Restaurant, online via eOrderSTL, DoorDash, and Uber Eats. The same person who owns Scrambled Eggs Restaurant also owns Nico’s Tacos. He is running his own ghost kitchen.

While Nico’s Tacos is a new concept with very few reviews, you can rely on the high ratings and reviews for Scrambled Eggs Restaurant to give you an idea of what to expect from the owner/chef, Jose Solis. He is the master creator and chef of both menus and concepts.

You can order from either menu while dining in, and both are available online at eOrderSTL, DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub (coming soon).

Nico’s Tacos online ratings and reviews are as follows as of December 7, 2025:

Business hours:

Sunday – 6:00 am – 8:00 pm

– CLOSED Tuesday – 6:00 am – 8:00 pm

Name, address, and phone (NAP):

Nico’s Tacos

3350 Mid Rivers Mall Drive

St. Peter’s, Missouri 63376

Phone: 636-387-0065

Website: NicosTacosStPeters.com

