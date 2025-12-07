Ad imageAd image
Nico's Taco - St. Peter's, MO
Nico’s Tacos – St. Peter’s, MO

Smith
Smith - Editor in Chief
Nico’s Tacos offers authentic Mexican cuisine in St. Peter’s, Missouri.  It is available for dine-in at Scrambled Eggs Restaurant, carryout, or delivery.

ST. PETER’s, MO (STL.News) Nico’s Tacos is best compared to a ghost kitchen concept.  They offer their menu for dine-in at Scrambled Eggs Restaurant, online via eOrderSTL, DoorDash, and Uber Eats.  The same person who owns Scrambled Eggs Restaurant also owns Nico’s Tacos.  He is running his own ghost kitchen.

While Nico’s Tacos is a new concept with very few reviews, you can rely on the high ratings and reviews for Scrambled Eggs Restaurant to give you an idea of what to expect from the owner/chef, Jose Solis.  He is the master creator and chef of both menus and concepts.

You can order from either menu while dining in, and both are available online at eOrderSTL, DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub (coming soon).

Nico’s Tacos online ratings and reviews are as follows as of December 7, 2025:

  • Google – Not Rated Yet
  • Facebook – Not Rated Yet
  • Yelp – Not Rated Yet
  • TripAdvisor – Not Rated Yet
  • STL.Directory – Not Rated Yet

NOTE: The ratings and reviews are subject to change without notice, as consumers can post reviews 24/7/365.

Business hours:

  • Sunday – 6:00 am – 8:00 pm
  • Monday – CLOSED
  • Tuesday – 6:00 am – 8:00 pm
  • Wednesday – 6:00 am – 8:00 pm
  • Thursday – 6:00 am – 8:00 pm
  • Friday – 6:00 am – 8:00 pm
  • Saturday – 6:00 am – 8:00 pm

NOTE: Business hours are subject to change without notice.  Please call the restaurant to verify critical information.

Name, address, and phone (NAP):

Nico’s Tacos
3350 Mid Rivers Mall Drive
St. Peter’s, Missouri 63376
Phone: 636-387-0065
Website: NicosTacosStPeters.com

By Smith Editor in Chief
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news articles.  He is a member of the United States Press Agency (Reg. # 31659) and a Certified member of the US Press Association (Reg. # 802085479).
