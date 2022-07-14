Sioux City Felon Who Was Armed with a Handgun Arrested

Sioux City Felon Who Was Armed with a Handgun When Arrested Sentenced to Six Years in Federal Prison

A 23-year-old Sioux City man who unlawfully possessed a gun was sentenced on July 7, 2022, to six years in federal prison.

Denvy Hoffman, age 23, from Sioux City, Iowa, received the prison term after a March 8, 2022 guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a felon.

Evidence in the case revealed that Hoffman possessed a gun after being convicted on felony intent to deliver marijuana. During the investigation, Hoffman was apprehended on a pending felony state arrest warrant leaving a downtown Sioux City bar. An arresting officer noted the odor of marijuana emanating from Hoffman and located a loaded pistol and marijuana on Hoffman’s person. Hoffman has history of drug convictions, resisting arrest, and failures on state probation, parole and drug treatment.

Hoffman was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Hoffman was sentenced to 72 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. Hoffman is being held in the custody of the United States Marshal’s until he can be transported to a federal prison.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

The case was investigated by the Sioux City Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Forde Fairchild.

