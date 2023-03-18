Simply Thai Accepts Online Ordering – St. Louis Restaurant Review

Simply Thai now accepts orders on eOrderSTL, a St. Louis Restaurant Review service.

FLORISSANT, MO (STL.News) Simply Thai (ST) is a Thai restaurant in Florissant, Missouri. They want to inform the public that they accept online orders from St. Louis Restaurant Review (STLRR) using its eOrderSTL platform.

This establishment has been in business since 2004 and is among the highest-rated Asian restaurants in the St. Louis region.

Additionally, STLRR recently published a restaurant review about this establishment.

Simply Thai online reviews as of February 9, 2023:

Google – 4.5 Stars with more than 350 online reviews

Facebook – 4.4 Stars with 55 votes

Yelp – 4.5 Stars with 104 reviews (unusually high rating for Yelp)

Address and phone:

5 Paddock Hills Plaza Shopping Center

Florissant, Missouri 63033

Phone: +1 314-921-2179