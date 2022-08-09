Inmate, Shawn L. Price sentenced for threat charge

Shawn L. Price, an inmate at Federal Corrections Institution Gilmer, was sentenced to 60 months of incarceration for a threat charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Price, 42, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Transmitting Threatening Communications in Interstate Commerce.” Price threatened someone by phone in November 2021. According to the indictment, the threat included breaking the subject’s neck and torturing the subject.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Prisons investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today