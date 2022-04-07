Postal Worker, Shannel Smith Sentenced for Issuing Money Orders Without Receiving Full Payment

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) United States District Judge Lance M. Africk sentenced SHANNEL SMITH, age 41, of Orleans Parish, Louisiana, to three (3) years of probation for issuing money orders without receiving full payment, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. The sentencing occurred on April 6, 2022.

According to court documents, beginning in May 2019 and continuing until August 2019, SMITH, being an employee of the Postal Service, for the purpose of fraudulently enabling herself to obtain and receive, directly and indirectly, a sum of money from the United States, issued eight (8) postal money orders with face amounts of $150.00, $110.71, $100.00, $125.00, $80.00, $140.00, $100.00, and $150.00 without having previously received the full amount payable to the United States for these money orders, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 500.

Judge Africk sentenced SMITH to serve three (3) years of probation, to pay $955.74 in restitution, and ordered that she pay a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

This case was investigated by special agents from the U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General (“USPS-OIG”). The prosecution of this case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachal Cassagne.

