Secretary Blinken’s Call with Nepali Prime Minister Deuba

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. Secretary Blinken discussed Russia’s unprovoked, unjustified, and premeditated attack on Ukraine and the importance of respecting the UN Charter’s principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of states. He also highlighted that this marks 75 years of the United States and Nepal’s diplomatic relations and noted that Nepal’s decision to move forward with the Millenium Challenge Corporation (MCC) would allow the electricity transmission and roads project to create jobs, infrastructure, and improve the lives of the Nepali people. The Secretary agreed to strengthen efforts to build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic and work toward addressing the climate crisis.