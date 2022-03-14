Secretary Blinken’s Call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. Secretary Blinken condemned the Iranian missile attacks near Erbil that violated Iraq’s sovereignty and expressed solidarity with the Iraqi people. The Secretary and the Prime Minister agreed the attack demonstrates the need for Iraqi unity and the urgency of forming a government accountable to the Iraqi people that protects Iraq’s territorial integrity. The Secretary conveyed the U.S. commitment to working with the Iraqi government and others in the region to hold Iran accountable.