San Antonio: Louis Anthony Sentenced for Child Pornography

San Antonio Man, Louis Anthony Soucie Sentenced to Over 19 Years in Prison for Child Pornography

Yesterday, a San Antonio man was sentenced to 230 months in prison for receipt of child pornography by U.S. District Judge Jason Pulliam.

According to court documents, on September 21, 2020, a search warrant was executed at the residence of Louis Anthony Soucie, 59. During the search, digital devices were recovered that contained 48 videos and 580 images of prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

“At sentencing, Soucie never mentioned remorse for his actions, commenting instead on the new start he would get in prison,” said Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristy Callahan. “Judge Pulliam rightfully reminded everyone that Soucie’s victims don’t get a chance for a new start. It is my hope that his sentence will bring some semblance of justice to his victims.”

“This sentence is fitting of the heinous crime that is child exploitation,” said Craig S. Larrabee, Acting Special Agent in Charge for HSI, San Antonio. “HSI will continue to work relentlessly with our law enforcement partners to ensure that these predators feel the full weight of the law.”

On March 22, 2022, Soucie pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography. In addition to the prison sentence, Soucie will be on a lifetime of supervision once he completes his prison term.

HSI investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracy Thompson prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today