Roberto’s Trattoria Is a South County Hidden Gem

SAPPINGTON, MO – September 15, 2026 (STL.News) Roberto’s Trattoria – St. Louis has no shortage of Italian restaurants. The Hill remains nationally recognized for Italian dining, while restaurants throughout Clayton, downtown St. Louis, and the surrounding suburbs compete for customers looking for upscale steaks, seafood, pasta, and wine.

But one of the highest-rated Italian restaurants in the St. Louis region operates well outside the city’s traditional restaurant districts.

Roberto’s Trattoria & Chophouse, located at 145 Concord Plaza in South St. Louis County, has quietly developed a reputation that rivals many better-known restaurants across the metropolitan area.

The numbers help tell the story.

As of September 2026, Roberto’s Trattoria carries a 4.7-star rating on OpenTable from approximately 792 verified diner reviews. Its individual OpenTable scores include 4.7 for food, 4.8 for service, 4.7 for ambiance, and 4.5 for value.

Tripadvisor currently lists Roberto’s at 4.7 out of 5 from more than 400 reviews and ranks it among its highly rated St. Louis dining establishments.

Those are unusually strong numbers for an independently operated restaurant, especially one not located in one of St. Louis’ major restaurant destinations.

That raises an interesting question:

Is Roberto’s Trattoria one of the most undervalued restaurants in the St. Louis area when you measure public recognition against customer satisfaction?

There is a strong argument that it is.

Roberto’s Trattoria – Competes Without The Hill Address

For generations, St. Louis residents looking for Italian cuisine have automatically thought about The Hill.

That neighborhood’s reputation is deserved. It contains some of the city’s most established Italian restaurants and remains an important part of St. Louis’ culinary identity.

Roberto’s Trattoria, however, demonstrates that exceptional Italian dining doesn’t necessarily require a Hill address.

The restaurant operates in the Concord Plaza shopping center near Lindbergh Boulevard and Baptist Church Road, south of Sunset Hills.

From the outside, the location is relatively unassuming.

Inside, Roberto’s Trattoria offers a considerably different experience.

White-tablecloth dining, steaks, seafood, traditional Italian dishes, an extensive wine selection, and attentive table service position Roberto’s closer to an upscale Italian steakhouse than a conventional neighborhood Italian restaurant.

The restaurant describes itself as a combination trattoria and chophouse, an important distinction because its menu reaches considerably beyond pasta.

Fresh seafood, prime steaks and chops accompany traditional Italian dishes, appetizers and desserts.

That combination gives Roberto’s Trattoria an unusually broad appeal.

A customer considering a steakhouse can reasonably choose Roberto’s. Someone looking for seafood can, too. Customers seeking traditional Italian cuisine also have an extensive selection.

Roberto Trattoria – Strong Ratings Across Multiple Platforms

One of the most important indicators STL.News examines when evaluating independently owned restaurants is not simply the rating itself.

It is consistency across different platforms and over time.

A restaurant with 4.8 stars based on 30 reviews tells a different story from one maintaining ratings approaching that level after hundreds of reviews.

Roberto’s falls into the second category.

OpenTable currently reports approximately 792 verified diner reviews and an overall rating of 4.7.

Notably, it has a 4.8 service rating.

Service is often one of the hardest areas for restaurants to maintain consistently, especially after years of restaurant-industry labor shortages and rising operating costs.

Tripadvisor provides another significant data point.

The platform currently shows Roberto’s with approximately 417 reviews and a 4.7 rating, placing it among the stronger-rated fine-dining restaurants in St. Louis.

Earlier research by St. Louis Restaurant Review also documented strong ratings across Google, Facebook, OpenTable, and Tripadvisor.

No restaurant receives universally positive reviews, and Roberto’s Trattoria is no exception. Recent OpenTable reviews include occasional criticism involving individual dishes, portion size, or pricing.

That is normal for virtually every restaurant operating at this volume.

What stands out is the broader pattern.

After hundreds of customer experiences across multiple years and review platforms, Roberto’s continues to maintain ratings in territory many restaurants struggle to reach.

Matt and Jami Hines Continue Roberto’s Trattoria Legacy

The restaurant also has an ownership story.

According to Roberto’s, Matt and Jami Hines began acquiring the restaurant in August 2022.

The acquisition wasn’t simply an investment in an unfamiliar business.

Matt Hines reportedly dined with original owner Roberto Zanti for more than 20 years, while Matt and Jami had been regular Wednesday-night customers at the restaurant’s bar for about a decade.

The relationship eventually developed into conversations about the restaurant’s future.

According to the restaurant, Zanti believed Matt and Jami were appropriate successors to continue what he had built.

The Hineses had previous restaurant experience, including opening, operating, and selling establishments. Matt had also wanted to own a fine-dining restaurant.

The opportunity to acquire Roberto’s brought those interests together.

Missouri business records previously reviewed by STL.News show the fictitious name Roberto’s Trattoria registered in July 2023 to Matt & Jami Investments LLC.

Rather than dramatically reinventing the restaurant after the ownership transition, the strategy appears to have been preserving the qualities behind Roberto’s established reputation — food quality, service, and atmosphere.

That can be an important but underestimated business decision.

Restaurant acquisitions sometimes fail because new ownership immediately attempts to change the concept customers originally supported.

Roberto’s appears to have taken a different path: preserve the established identity while continuing to develop the business.

Roberto’s Trattoria – More Than an Italian Restaurant

Calling Roberto’s simply an Italian restaurant doesn’t fully describe the operation.

The restaurant emphasizes Italian cuisine, steaks, chops, and seafood, giving it characteristics of both an upscale Italian restaurant and a traditional steakhouse.

The restaurant identifies Executive Chef Alfredo Lopez as leading its kitchen.

The menu and customer reviews frequently highlight seafood dishes, steaks, pasta, and rotating specials.

Roberto’s also makes its own limoncello using organic hand-peeled lemons, pure cane sugar, and grain alcohol.

Wine is another significant component of the restaurant’s positioning.

The restaurant offers selections ranging from relatively affordable American and European wines to higher-end Italian reserve bottles.

Roberto’s also promotes Wine Wednesday, offering 50% off bottles priced at $150 or less, subject to the restaurant’s stated exclusions.

The restaurant currently serves lunch Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., with dinner Tuesday through Saturday beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Because hours can change, customers should verify operating times directly with the restaurant before traveling.

Why Roberto’s Trattoria May Be Undervalued

“Undervalued” normally sounds like terminology used to describe stocks rather than restaurants.

But the concept applies.

A restaurant’s perceived value isn’t determined only by menu prices. You can also measure it by the gap between the quality customers report receiving and the public recognition the establishment gets.

By that measurement, Roberto’s deserves consideration.

Compare several factors:

The restaurant maintains ratings near the upper end of the St. Louis restaurant market.

It has accumulated hundreds of reviews rather than relying on a small sample.

Its service ratings remain exceptionally strong.

It operates as an independent restaurant.

It offers Italian cuisine, seafood, and a legitimate steakhouse component under one roof.

And it has maintained that reputation without depending on a prestigious restaurant-district address.

Yet Roberto’s isn’t mentioned as often as some of St. Louis’ most recognizable Italian restaurants and steakhouses.

That disparity between reputation among customers who have eaten there and broader public recognition is what makes Roberto’s particularly interesting.

In other words, Roberto’s doesn’t appear to have a customer-satisfaction problem.

It may have a visibility gap.

Roberto’s Trattoria – Location May Actually Be an Advantage

The Concord Plaza location might initially seem like a disadvantage compared with The Hill, Clayton, or another established restaurant district.

For many customers, however, it may actually be an advantage.

South County residents can access upscale Italian dining without traveling into the city.

West County customers can reach the restaurant relatively easily using Interstate 270 and Lindbergh Boulevard.

Parking is also considerably easier than at many city restaurants.

Those factors matter more than they sometimes receive credit for.

Restaurant customers aren’t purchasing food alone. They’re purchasing an entire evening — travel, parking, atmosphere, service, food, and convenience.

A restaurant that can provide fine dining in an easily accessible suburban location has a legitimate competitive advantage.

Roberto’s Trattoria – Independent Restaurants Face a Difficult Environment

Roberto’s success is particularly noteworthy considering the environment facing independent restaurants.

Food costs have increased.

Labor expenses have risen.

Insurance, utilities, rent, and other operating expenses continue pressuring margins.

Consumers are increasingly price-conscious.

Restaurants also compete with national chains that have significantly larger advertising budgets, sophisticated loyalty programs, and enormous purchasing power.

Independent restaurants don’t have those advantages.

Their greatest marketing tools remain reputation, repeat customers and word-of-mouth recommendations.

Roberto’s ratings suggest those forces are working strongly in its favor.

The restaurant’s customer base appears particularly loyal, with numerous reviewers describing repeat visits, anniversary dinners, special occasions and plans to return.

That kind of repeat business is difficult to manufacture through advertising.

It has to be earned.

Roberto’s Trattoria – A Restaurant Worth More Attention

St. Louis diners sometimes assume the area’s best independent restaurants must be concentrated in a handful of well-known neighborhoods.

Roberto’s Trattoria & Chophouse is evidence otherwise.

The restaurant isn’t new.

It isn’t attempting to become the latest social-media-driven dining concept.

And it doesn’t depend on a fashionable address.

Instead, Roberto’s has built something considerably harder to achieve: a long-running reputation supported by hundreds of customers who consistently rate the food, service, and overall dining experience highly.

For St. Louis residents who haven’t visited Roberto’s because they simply haven’t heard much about it, the restaurant deserves consideration.

Its ratings aren’t based on hype.

They are based on a substantial history of customer reviews.

That distinction matters.

Some restaurants have greater name recognition in St. Louis. Some Italian restaurants have more famous addresses. Some steakhouses are backed by national companies with vastly larger marketing budgets.

But measured strictly by customer satisfaction, longevity, service, and consistency, Roberto’s Trattoria & Chophouse appears capable of competing with many of them.

That makes Roberto’s more than another South County Italian restaurant.

It makes it one of the St. Louis restaurant market’s more interesting under-recognized independent businesses — a restaurant whose reputation among its customers may already be considerably larger than its reputation among the general public.

For an independently owned restaurant, that isn’t a weakness.

It may represent an opportunity.

Roberto’s Trattoria & Chophouse

145 Concord Plaza

St. Louis, Missouri 63128

Phone: +1 314-842-9998