Casa Juarez Mexican Town – Maryland Heights, MO

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (STL.News) Casa Juarez Mexican Town is a locally owned Mexican restaurant and dining destination located at 12710 Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights, Missouri. Known for its colorful atmosphere, extensive menu, full-service bar, and distinctive Mexican-inspired décor, Casa Juarez offers guests much more than a traditional neighborhood restaurant experience.

The restaurant’s motto, “Bringing Mexico to you,” captures Casa Juarez’s concept. From the moment guests approach the building, the restaurant is designed to feel like entering a vibrant Mexican town, combining food, drinks, art, décor, and hospitality into one destination.

Casa Juarez Mexican Town – A Maryland Heights Restaurant with Local Roots

Casa Juarez Mexican Town opened at its current Dorsett Road location on Jan. 22, 2018, but the family’s restaurant history in the St. Louis region stretches back much further.

Casa Juarez evolved from Chihuahua’s Mexican Restaurant, a smaller Maryland Heights restaurant operated by members of the Flores family. Business records trace the underlying company to 2001, and the family operated Chihuahua’s in Maryland Heights beginning in the early 2000s.

After years in the restaurant business, the owners developed plans for a much larger concept that would expand beyond the traditional Mexican restaurant format. Chihuahua’s ultimately became Casa Juarez Mexican Town, giving the family a chance to combine years of restaurant experience with a more ambitious dining environment.

When Casa Juarez debuted in 2018, the restaurant occupied approximately 11,000 square feet, with seating for roughly 250 guests indoors and additional seating on a large outdoor patio. The significantly larger location allowed the owners to create the destination-style Mexican restaurant they had envisioned.

Casa Juarez Mexican Town – A Mexican Town Experience in Maryland Heights

One of Casa Juarez’s most recognizable characteristics is its atmosphere.

Rather than a conventional dining room, the restaurant features extensive Mexican-inspired architecture and decor. Bright colors, decorative tile, elaborate fixtures, artwork, and other details create an environment meant to evoke Mexico’s streets, culture, and visual character.

The experience begins before guests reach their tables. The distinctive exterior and entrance introduce the theme, while the spacious interior continues it through dining areas, a large bar, and decorative features throughout.

Casa Juarez has positioned itself as a place where customers can enjoy dinner with family, meet friends for drinks, celebrate special occasions, or simply stop in for a casual Mexican meal.

Its size also makes the restaurant particularly well suited for groups and gatherings.

Casa Juarez Mexican Town – An Extensive Mexican Menu

Food remains at the center of the Casa Juarez experience.

The restaurant offers an extensive menu combining familiar Mexican favorites with house specialties and contemporary selections. Current offerings include fajitas, tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas, burritos, chimichangas, carne asada, nachos, quesabirria, and numerous combination meals.

Popular menu categories give customers choices ranging from appetizers and casual meals to substantial grilled entrées.

Guests can begin with selections such as guacamole, queso dip, queso fundido, nachos, and quesabirria before moving to the restaurant’s broad selection of entrées.

Fajitas are an important part of the menu, with several combinations available. Other selections incorporate grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, and traditional Mexican ingredients.

Casa Juarez also offers vegetarian options, making the restaurant accessible to groups with different dining preferences.

The restaurant serves breakfast and brunch during designated periods in addition to lunch and dinner, expanding Casa Juarez beyond the conventional evening Mexican restaurant experience.

Casa Juarez Mexican Town – Margaritas, Cocktails and a Full Bar

Casa Juarez is also known for its bar program.

Margaritas and tequila have been central elements of the concept since the restaurant was developed. The large bar complements the dining experience and gives customers another reason to visit Casa Juarez for social gatherings, celebrations, and evenings out.

The restaurant offers a variety of margaritas, cocktails, beer, and other beverages, along with rotating drink specials.

Combined with the restaurant’s colorful surroundings, the bar contributes to the lively atmosphere that has become part of the Casa Juarez identity.

Casa Juarez Mexican Town – Dine-In, Takeout, Online Ordering, Delivery and Catering

While Casa Juarez was designed as a destination for dine-in customers, the restaurant also accommodates customers who prefer to enjoy their food elsewhere.

Casa Juarez currently offers dine-in service, takeout, and delivery, including direct online ordering through its website.

The restaurant also provides catering, allowing customers to bring Casa Juarez food to private parties, business gatherings, celebrations, and other events.

Its location on Dorsett Road provides convenient access for customers throughout Maryland Heights and surrounding communities, including Creve Coeur, Bridgeton, St. Ann, Earth City, Overland and portions of St. Louis and St. Charles counties.

Casa Juarez Mexican Town – Part of a Growing Local Restaurant Story

Casa Juarez represents decades of restaurant experience for the family behind the concept.

Members of the Flores family have worked in numerous areas of restaurant operations, and that experience eventually helped transform a smaller Maryland Heights Mexican restaurant into the much larger Casa Juarez Mexican Town.

The family’s restaurant story has continued to develop beyond Casa Juarez. Alfredo Flores, whose restaurant background includes Chihuahua’s and Casa Juarez, later developed The Mexican Barrel House in Creve Coeur, extending the family’s presence in the St. Louis restaurant community.

Casa Juarez, however, remains an important part of that history and showed how the family could turn years of industry experience into a large, destination-style concept.

Bringing Mexico to Maryland Heights

Casa Juarez Mexican Town has become a recognizable dining destination along Dorsett Road by pairing Mexican cuisine with an unusually large, visually distinctive restaurant environment.

The restaurant lets customers stop by for tacos or fajitas, enjoy margaritas at the bar, gather with family and friends, celebrate an occasion, order to-go food, or arrange catering for an event.

Its story also reflects the growth of a locally operated restaurant business that began on a much smaller scale more than two decades ago.

After years of operating Chihuahua’s Mexican Restaurant, the family used what it learned to create something considerably larger. Casa Juarez opened in 2018 with the goal of becoming more than another Mexican restaurant. The concept was designed to create an experience built around Mexican food, hospitality, atmosphere, and culture.

Today, Casa Juarez continues serving Maryland Heights and the surrounding St. Louis region from its Dorsett Road location.

For diners searching for Mexican food in Maryland Heights, a spacious restaurant for a family meal, a lively destination for margaritas and cocktails, or a locally operated restaurant with deep community roots, Casa Juarez Mexican Town offers a distinctive option in the St. Louis dining scene.

Services: Dine-in, takeout, online ordering, delivery, and catering

Dine-in, takeout, online ordering, delivery, and catering Cuisine: Mexican and Mexican-American

Mexican and Mexican-American Features: Full-service bar, margaritas and cocktails, outdoor patio, vegetarian options, breakfast/brunch offerings, and online ordering

Casa Juarez business hours:

Sunday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Monday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Tuesday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Wednesday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Thursday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Friday – 10:00 am – 10:30 pm

– 10:00 am – 10:30 pm Saturday – 10:00 am – 10:30 pm

NOTE: Business hours are subject to change without notice. Please call the restaurant to verify critical information.

Name, address, and phone (NAP):

Chihuahua Incorporated d.b.a. Casa Juarez Mexican Town

12710 Dorsett Road

Maryland Heights, Missouri 63043

Phone: 314-317-9404

Website: https://casa-juarezstl.com/

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