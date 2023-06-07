Restaurant Review – Casa Tequila Cantina & Grill – Winghaven

St. Louis Restaurant Review has published a restaurant review of Casa Tequila Cantina & Grill in Winghave, Missouri.

It is a new, upscale Mexican restaurant that has opened with tremendous success. Both locations are hugely successful due to their authentic Mexican cuisine that customers love, excellent service and drinks, and a classy atmosphere.

The young and gracious owners are Leo and Jessenia Lopez. They are a husband and wife team that loves their business as much as they love each other, with a new child on its way.

Mexican restaurants are among Americans’ favorite food to eat, evidenced by the overwhelming number of Mexican restaurants across the country; most are successful. However, according to the restaurant review, this restaurant is upscale and creates a new concept that has proven successful based on its wait time and online reviews.

Additionally, the owners have leased the drink container at the facility and purchased a food truck to help promote their restaurants and cuisine at regional events.

We have eaten at both locations and support the review.

Address and phone:

905 Caledonia Drive

O’Fallon, Missouri 63368

Phone: 636-284-7385

