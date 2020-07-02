Rapid City Man Kody Ronning Sentenced for Internet Crime

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Rapid City, South Dakota, man convicted of Attempted Receipt of Child Pornography was sentenced on June 16, 2020, by Jeffrey L. Viken, U.S. District Court Judge.

Kody Ronning, age 23, was sentenced to 5 years in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release and was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Ronning also will be required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Ronning was arrested and federally indicted following his participation in multiple chats and text messages with a person Ronning believed to be a 14-year-old girl, but who was in fact an undercover agent. Ronning requested sexually explicit images from the 14-year-old undercover persona between September 2018 and October 2018.

The investigation was conducted by the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Rapid City Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah B. Collins prosecuted the case.

Ronning was immediately remanded to the custody of the United States Marshals Service.

