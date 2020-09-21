President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Alabama

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Alabama to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Sally from Sept. 14, and continuing.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Baldwin, Escambia and Mobile counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to the state, eligible tribal and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures in Baldwin, Escambia and Mobile counties and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Allan Jarvis has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated area can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621- 3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY.