Los Angeles Engulfed in Unrest – June 2025 Riots

Los Angeles Engulfed in Unrest as ICE Raids Ignite Protests and Federal Response — June 2025 Riots

LOS ANGELES, CA (STL.News) — The city of Los Angeles has once again found itself at the epicenter of national controversy, as widespread protests erupted in early June 2025 following a series of aggressive immigration enforcement actions by federal authorities. The events have led to several days of unrest, damage to businesses, hundreds of arrests, and a tense political standoff between federal and state authorities. As the situation evolves, the implications reach far beyond Los Angeles, touching on national immigration policy, civil rights, and constitutional debates about federal authority.

Federal Immigration Raids Spark Unrest

The chain of events began when Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), initiated a series of large-scale deportation raids across Los Angeles, targeting individuals believed to be residing in the United States illegally. The operations started around June 6, 2025, primarily in immigrant-heavy neighborhoods, including the Fashion District, Westlake, Boyle Heights, and Koreatown.

During these operations, federal agents arrested dozens of undocumented immigrants, sometimes in highly publicized sweeps involving heavily armed officers and unmarked vehicles. Video footage of families being separated, as well as reports of minor children left unattended, quickly spread across social media platforms, igniting outrage among community activists, politicians, and residents.

Protests Erupt Across the City

By June 7, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in response to the raids. What began as peaceful protests quickly escalated into widespread confrontations with law enforcement. Protesters gathered in multiple locations, including downtown Los Angeles, the 101 Freeway, and outside federal buildings.

Many demonstrators hurled concrete objects, fireworks, and bottles at officers, while law enforcement responded with tear gas, rubber bullets, pepper spray, and less-lethal munitions. Mounted police units were deployed, leading to injuries among both protesters and law enforcement animals. Journalists covering the events also found themselves in harm’s way, with more than 30 members of the press reporting injuries or detainment during the clashes.

Widespread Damage to Businesses

As the protests intensified, incidents of vandalism and looting became increasingly common. Numerous businesses across Los Angeles reported extensive damage, with at least 23 retail stores being vandalized or looted. High-profile brands such as Apple, T-Mobile, and CVS were targeted, along with local businesses already struggling from prior economic hardships.

In a particularly symbolic act, multiple autonomous Waymo vehicles were set ablaze, signaling the protesters’ anger not only towards federal immigration policy but also towards broader issues such as corporate overreach and technology’s role in society. Insurance companies estimate the financial damage to local businesses could run into the tens of millions of dollars.

Mayor Declares State of Emergency

Facing growing violence and disruption, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency on June 8, 2025. She implemented a citywide curfew from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM and authorized additional police reinforcements. In her statement, Bass condemned both the violence and the federal immigration raids, calling them “an unnecessary provocation that terrorized immigrant communities and jeopardized public safety.”

Despite the curfew, protests persisted nightly, with skirmishes often erupting after sundown. Many residents accused law enforcement of excessive force, while officials maintained that aggressive tactics were necessary to restore public order.

Federal Response and Military Deployment

As conditions deteriorated, President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of federal troops to Los Angeles. An estimated 2,000 to 4,000 National Guard members and approximately 700 U.S. Marines were mobilized. This federal intervention was met with immediate resistance from California state officials.

Governor Gavin Newsom publicly denounced the federal troop deployment, labeling it as unconstitutional and authoritarian. “California will not stand idly by as federal troops are used against our own citizens,” Newsom stated. The governor filed an emergency lawsuit in federal court, seeking to block what he described as an “illegal militarization of civilian spaces.”

The legal battle between state and federal authorities is now underway, with both sides preparing for a potentially lengthy and highly visible constitutional showdown.

Civil Rights Concerns Mount

Civil rights organizations and press freedom advocates have raised significant concerns about how the protests have been handled. Both national and international media watchdogs have widely condemned the detention and injuries of journalists covering the riots. “The First Amendment is not optional,” stated a joint press release from the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and the ACLU.

Human rights advocates have also criticized the initial immigration raids that triggered the unrest. “These raids were designed to instill fear rather than ensure public safety,” said one immigration attorney representing multiple families affected by the arrests.

National and International Reactions

The Los Angeles riots have drawn reactions from around the world. Several countries, including the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, and Indonesia, issued travel advisories urging their citizens to avoid visiting Los Angeles until the situation stabilizes. Meanwhile, adversarial nations such as Iran and China have used the unrest for propaganda purposes, criticizing the United States for failing to uphold democratic values.

Celebrities and public figures also voiced their opinions on social media. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian called the raids “inhumane” and urged the federal government to reform its immigration policies immediately. Other celebrities echoed her sentiments, amplifying the debate on national platforms.

Comparisons to the 1992 Rodney King Riots

While many commentators have drawn parallels between the June 2025 unrest and the 1992 Los Angeles riots following the Rodney King verdict, experts point out key differences. The 1992 riots were sparked by police brutality and systemic racial injustice, while the current unrest is centered on immigration policy and federal overreach.

Nevertheless, both uprisings reflect deep societal divisions and long-standing grievances related to law enforcement practices, racial and ethnic inequality, and government accountability.

The Road Ahead

At present, Los Angeles remains under strict curfews and heightened security measures. The National Guard and Marines continue to patrol key areas of the city, while legal battles between state and federal governments escalate. With over 400 arrests made so far, prosecutors are beginning to file charges ranging from arson and looting to assault and unlawful assembly.

The federal government’s aggressive stance on immigration enforcement continues to be a flashpoint in American politics. Los Angeles may be the first major city to see such unrest in 2025. The unfolding situation reminds us of the complex and deeply emotional debates surrounding immigration, civil rights, and federal authority in the United States.

As Los Angeles struggles to heal from the chaos of June 2025, the nation watches closely, knowing that the resolution of these events may shape America’s political and social landscape for years to come.

Copyright 2025 – St. Louis Media, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, and video, head to STL.News.