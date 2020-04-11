President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint the Following Individuals to Key Administration Posts

Washington, DC (STL.News) Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Sean Doocey, of Massachusetts, to be the Representative of the United States of America on the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization, Department of State.

Mr. Doocey most recently served as the Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Presidential Personnel at the White House. As the President’s chief advisor on personnel, he met regularly with the President and Cabinet Members to recommend individuals to fill the Executive Branch’s senior most leadership roles, including those at the Department of Transportation, Department of Homeland Security, Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration, and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Mr. Doocey joined the Trump Administration as the Deputy Director of Presidential Personnel after having served on the Presidential Transition Team. Before this, he worked for a national security consulting firm. He began his career in the administration of President George W. Bush as a Staff Assistant at the White House. He is a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross.

Marshall Billingslea, of Virginia, to be the Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control, Department of State.

Mr. Billingslea is currently the Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorist Financing.

A former Managing Director at Deloitte, he also served at the Department of Defense as Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Special Operations/Low Intensity Conflict, and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Negotiations Policy. He was Assistant Secretary General for Defense Investment at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, and was also a senior professional staff member for national security affairs on the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

Mr. Billingslea received the Secretary of Defense Medal for Outstanding Public Service, the Cross of Merit of the Minister of Defence of the Czech Republic, and the Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana of Estonia, among other awards. Mr. Billingslea earned a B.A. from Dartmouth College and an M.A. from The Fletcher School, Tufts University.

Admiral Thomas Fargo, USN, Retired, of Hawaii, to be a Member of the Board of Directors for the Presidio Trust for a term expiring May 4, 2021.

