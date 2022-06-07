Percy Woodears Sentenced for Cocaine Distribution

Memphis Man, Percy Woodears Sentenced to 11 Years for Leading Role in Cocaine Distribution Conspiracy

(STL.News) Percy Woodears, 40, has been sentenced to 135 months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine. Joseph C. Murphy Jr., United States Attorney, announced the sentence today.

According to information presented in court, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) began an investigation into Percy Woodears a/k/a Boom in October 2019. Between October 2019 and February 2021, agents determined Woodears was obtaining kilogram amounts of cocaine and through a network of associates, distributed both powder and crack cocaine for profit.

On February 5, 2021, agents seized three individually wrapped kilograms of cocaine, a safe containing approximately $313,898 in cash, and four firearms, from locations connected to Woodears’ drug trafficking activities. Woodears and 15 other individuals were indicted for their roles in the cocaine and crack cocaine distribution on February 25, 2021. During the arrest of the co-conspirators, agents seized 6 additional firearms.

On January 13, 2022, Woodears pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of powder cocaine, conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute over 280 grams of crack cocaine; and aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute 3.4 kilograms of cocaine. Woodears had previously been convicted of a federal firearms offense in the Western District of Tennessee in 2010.

The 15 other defendants have also pled guilty.

“This case highlights the impact multiple agencies can have when they join forces. We will continue to work together and pursue those individuals who threaten our communities by distributing illegal and dangerous drugs as well as illegally possessing firearms,” said Mickey French, Special Agent in Charge, ATF.

On June 2, 2022, United States District Judge Sheryl H. Lipman sentenced Woodears to 135 months incarceration to be followed by five years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Secret Service, Memphis Police Multi-Agency Gang Unit, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant United States Attorneys Gregory D. Allen and Jennifer Musselwhite prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today