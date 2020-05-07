Pennsylvania man Charles Lynn sentenced for firearms violation

(STL.News) – Charles Lynn, of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, was sentenced today to 115 months incarceration for a firearms charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Lynn, age 41, pled guilty to one count of “Possession of Stolen Firearm” in February 2020. Flynn, a convicted felon, admitted to possessing a 12-gauge shotgun, a .308 caliber rifle, and a 7mm caliber rifle, all believed to be stolen, in October 2018 in Monongalia County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pennsylvania State Police investigated.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). Project Safe Neighborhoods is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

