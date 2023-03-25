Pearl Café Has Launched Online Ordering

Pearl Cafe has launched online ordering with St. Louis Restaurant Review.

FLORISSANT, MO (STL.News) Pearl Cafe (PC) is a Thai restaurant in Florissant, Missouri. Friday, March 24, 2023, they began accepting orders online using eOrderSTL, a St. Louis Restaurant Review service.

Based on online customer reviews, they are among the highest-rated Thai restaurants in the St. Louis region, with a 4.7 Star rating on Google.

Recently, St. Louis Restaurant Review published a restaurant review on PC stating that they are among the highest-rated Thai restaurants in the region.

The restaurant is owned and managed by a husband and wife team. Additionally, they own two food trucks which are popular and well known. The first food truck is known as the Tuk Tuk Thai. The second food truck will begin operation this year. CLICK to visit the Facebook page for the Tuk Tuk Thai food truck. We will publish more information about the new food truck soon.

The owners are related to multiple restaurant owners in the region. The family is full of professional restaurateurs dedicated to quality food and service.

The restaurant industry has changed, and this establishment is adapting to the changes by deploying online ordering, which accounts for up to 75% of some restaurants’ total sales. As a result, dine-in sales are declining while online sales are increasing, increasing the cost of operations based on a percentage of sales.

Address and phone:

8416 Lindbergh Blvd

Florissant, Missouri 63031

Phone: +1 314-831-3701