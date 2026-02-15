Orlando Tax Preparers Barred by Federal Court

Orlando Tax Preparers Juan Humberto Garcia and Marcos Yariel Figueroa Barred by Federal Court

A federal judge has temporarily barred Orlando tax preparers Juan Humberto Garcia and Marcos Yariel Figueroa from filing returns for others after allegations of inflated deductions.

The injunction also applies to Garcia’s business, The Tax Master of BVL Inc., as the Justice Department pursues a permanent ban.

The court found sufficient evidence to restrict operations while the civil tax enforcement case proceeds.

Federal Judge Issues Preliminary Injunction

ORLANDO, FF (STL.News) A federal judge in the Middle District of Florida has issued a preliminary injunction against Juan Humberto Garcia, Marcos Yariel Figueroa, and Garcia’s company, The Tax Master of BVL Inc., temporarily barring them from preparing federal tax returns for customers.

The order follows a civil lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice seeking to permanently prohibit the defendants from operating in the tax preparation industry.

A preliminary injunction does not determine final liability but indicates the court found the government’s case strong enough to justify immediate restrictions.

Allegations of Inflated Deductions and Fabricated Losses

According to court filings, Garcia and Figueroa allegedly prepared thousands of federal returns that included:

Inflated or fabricated itemized deductions, including medical expenses and charitable contributions

Improperly claimed personal property tax deductions

False or exaggerated Schedule C business losses

Improper Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) claims

The government alleges that some customers testified they were unaware certain deductions or business expenses had been included on their returns.

Court documents also describe patterns in refund claims that drew scrutiny from the IRS.

Scale of the Operation

The complaint states that over multiple tax years, the defendants prepared more than 11,000 federal returns. Authorities allege that refund claims and deduction patterns significantly exceeded state averages in certain credit categories.

IRS investigators reportedly began examining the operation years ago, including compliance reviews related to refundable credit due diligence requirements.

What the Court Order Prohibits

Under the injunction, Garcia, Figueroa, and The Tax Master of BVL Inc. are barred from:

Preparing or filing federal tax returns for others

Operating, owning, or assisting any tax preparation business

Advising clients on federal return preparation

Using or obtaining IRS filing credentials such as PTINs or EFINs

Transferring or selling customer lists

The order remains in effect until the case is fully resolved or modified by the court.

Financial Impact and Legal Risk

The government alleges that sample reviews identified tens of thousands of dollars in improper tax adjustments within a limited set of returns, suggesting broader exposure across the full client base.

If inaccuracies are confirmed, affected taxpayers could face:

Amended return requirements

Repayment of refunds

Interest and penalties

Potential audits

Taxpayers remain legally responsible for the accuracy of their returns, even when prepared by a paid professional.

Industry Warning for Tax Season

The case involving Juan Humberto Garcia and Marcos Yariel Figueroa underscores a recurring enforcement theme: refund maximization strategies that lack documentation can expose both preparers and clients to significant risk.

Federal authorities increasingly rely on data analytics to detect abnormal filing patterns. Unusual deduction ratios or high refundable credit claims can trigger review.

For business owners and self-employed individuals in particular, fabricated Schedule C losses can attract heightened scrutiny because they directly reduce taxable income.

What Happens Next

The Justice Department is seeking a permanent injunction against Garcia and Figueroa. The defendants will have the opportunity to contest the allegations as litigation continues.

If the court ultimately rules in favor of the government, the temporary ban could become permanent.

For now, the preliminary injunction serves as a strong signal that federal enforcement actions against questionable tax preparation practices remain active and aggressive heading into the 2026 tax season.

Other Business News articles published on STL.News:

© 2026 St. Louis Media, LLC d.b.a. STL.News. All rights reserved. No content may be copied, republished, distributed, or used in any form without prior written permission. Unauthorized use may result in legal action. Some content may be created with AI assistance and is reviewed by our editorial team. For official updates, visit STL.News.