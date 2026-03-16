An Independent Video About the Challenges Facing St. Louis, MO. Used to be a great city, named the Gateway to the West for a good reason.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) We have written several articles about the health of the city of St. Louis. This well-researched video does an excellent job explaining the issues.

Based on our knowledge, the creator appears to be spot on about the problems revolving around St. Louis, MO. We, too, have high hopes for the city, but it always comes down to the leadership.

We have pointed out in multiple articles that the tasks of reviving St. Louis are probably bigger than the local leaders’ abilities due to the decades of deterioration the city has experienced. False promises and poor politics need to end, and real leadership needs to step up to address the overwhelming challenges facing the city.

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Another video full of facts illustrating the city’s struggle, dating back to the 60s.

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Disclaimer: We have not independently verified the information contained within this video. Therefore, we do not guarantee the accuracy of the content and encourage you to verify the information.

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