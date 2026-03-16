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An Independent Video About the Challenges Facing St. Louis
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An Independent Video About the Challenges Facing St. Louis

Smith - Editor in Chief
An Independent Video About the Challenges Facing St. Louis

An Independent Video About the Challenges Facing St. Louis, MO.  Used to be a great city, named the Gateway to the West for a good reason.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) We have written several articles about the health of the city of St. Louis. This well-researched video does an excellent job explaining the issues.

Based on our knowledge, the creator appears to be spot on about the problems revolving around St. Louis, MO.  We, too, have high hopes for the city, but it always comes down to the leadership.

We have pointed out in multiple articles that the tasks of reviving St. Louis are probably bigger than the local leaders’ abilities due to the decades of deterioration the city has experienced.  False promises and poor politics need to end, and real leadership needs to step up to address the overwhelming challenges facing the city.

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Another video full of facts illustrating the city’s struggle, dating back to the 60s.

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More general news stories published on STL.News:

Disclaimer: We have not independently verified the information contained within this video.  Therefore, we do not guarantee the accuracy of the content and encourage you to verify the information.

© 2026 St. Louis Media, LLC d.b.a. STL.News. All rights reserved. No content may be copied, republished, distributed, or used in any form without prior written permission. Unauthorized use may result in legal action. Some content may be created with AI assistance and is reviewed by our editorial team. For official updates, visit STL.News.

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Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news articles.  He is a member of the United States Press Agency (Reg. # 31659) and a Certified member of the US Press Association (Reg. # 802085479).
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