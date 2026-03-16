Ad imageAd image
Good Morning St. Louisans - St. Louis, MO - March 16, 2026
General

Good Morning St. Louisans – St. Louis, MO – March 16, 2026

Smith - Editor in Chief
Good Morning St. Louisans - St. Louis, MO - March 16, 2026

A Violent Weekend in St. Louis Starting Saturday, March 14th, 2026, with shootings and even streets being taken over.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Growing criticism is being directed at city leadership in St. Louis as violent crime incidents, business departures, and ongoing disputes over policing continue to raise questions about the city’s direction.

Contents
A Violent Weekend in St. Louis Starting Saturday, March 14th, 2026, with shootings and even streets being taken over.Critics Say Leadership Has Failed to Deliver ResultsDebate Over State Oversight IntensifiesCalls for Cooperation Instead of ResistanceCity’s Future Remains a Central Concern

Over the past weekend alone, several people were shot in separate incidents across the city, adding to concerns among residents that public safety remains a serious issue. The violence comes at a time when city leaders continue to argue against Missouri’s decision to return control of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to a state-appointed board.

Critics Say Leadership Has Failed to Deliver Results

While city officials maintain that they should retain local control over policing, critics argue that the city’s track record over the past several years casts serious doubt on that position.

Opponents point to what they describe as negative outcomes across multiple areas of city governance, including:

- Advertisement -
Ad image
  • persistent violent crime incidents
  • declining confidence in public safety
  • struggling with downtown economic activity
  • businesses relocating outside the city
  • continuing population loss

For many observers, the issue is not simply who controls the police department but whether city leadership has demonstrated the ability to reverse the city’s downward trends.

Debate Over State Oversight Intensifies

The State of Missouri recently approved legislation restoring state oversight of the St. Louis police department, a move supporters say is intended to strengthen accountability and improve public safety standards.

City leaders have argued that the change removes local control and forces the city to fund a department it does not govern. However, supporters of the state’s action say the decision reflects growing frustration with the city’s inability to address crime and other major challenges.

The debate has become one of the most visible political conflicts between city officials and the Missouri General Assembly.

Calls for Cooperation Instead of Resistance

Some civic leaders believe the focus should now shift away from political opposition and toward cooperation with state authorities.

Rather than continuing to challenge the state’s role in policing, they argue the mayor and city leadership should work with state officials to secure additional resources, funding, and enforcement support to stabilize public safety.

Advocates of this approach say that if the state is willing to step in, the city should leverage that assistance rather than resist it.

City’s Future Remains a Central Concern

For residents and business owners, the broader concern is whether St. Louis can reverse several troubling trends that have developed in recent years.

The city has struggled with crime concerns, a declining population, and economic challenges that many believe require strong, coordinated leadership.

Supporters of state involvement argue that the current situation presents an opportunity to reset how public safety and city governance are handled.

Ultimately, many residents say the debate is no longer about politics but about results — and whether city leadership can work with state officials to restore confidence in St. Louis’s future.

Play

Play

Play

Play

Other news stories published on STL.News:

© 2026 St. Louis Media, LLC d.b.a. STL.News. All rights reserved. No content may be copied, republished, distributed, or used in any form without prior written permission. Unauthorized use may result in legal action. Some content may be created with AI assistance and is reviewed by our editorial team. For official updates, visit STL.News.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Smith Editor in Chief
Follow:
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news articles.  He is a member of the United States Press Agency (Reg. # 31659) and a Certified member of the US Press Association (Reg. # 802085479).
Previous Article
1773666877 default
WNBA Commissioner Reports Advancements in Collective Bargaining Discussions Following Lengthy Meeting
Next Article
1773669581
U.S. allies cautious about Trump’s requests for support in the Strait of Hormuz during Middle East conflict
Local quickbooks professional services

Your Trusted Source for Accurate and Timely Updates!

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.

Popular Posts

Ottawa to permit rural employers to boost the number of temporary foreign workers.

Headline: Ottawa Eases Rules for Rural Employers on Foreign Workers In a significant policy shift,…

By Smith

Larry and Rebecca Kalmowitz Indicted for Conspiracy – IRS

Defendants Larry and Rebecca Kalmowitz Allegedly Obtained Over $23M in False IRS Refunds Claims. TYLER,…

By Smith