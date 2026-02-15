Ad imageAd image
EPA to Reexamine Eight Superfund Sites in 2026 to Ensure Cleanups Still Protect Communities

EPA will conduct five-year reviews at eight Superfund sites across New England in 2026.

Reviews are required when hazardous contamination remains after cleanup construction is complete.

If a remedy is no longer protective, the agency can require additional corrective action.

Boston, MA (STL.News) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it will initiate formal five-year reviews at contaminated sites in Maine, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Vermont, and Massachusetts to confirm that past remediation efforts continue to protect human health and the environment.

The reviews are required under Superfund law and mandate ongoing oversight when hazardous substances remain on site above levels that allow unrestricted land use.

What Is a Superfund Five-Year Review?

A Superfund five-year review is a federally mandated evaluation conducted when contamination remains at a cleanup site after construction is complete. The purpose is to determine whether the remedy continues to function as designed and remains protective.

Federal law requires these reviews at least every five years for as long as hazardous substances remain in place. The process ensures long-term safeguards are maintained.

Sites Scheduled for Review in 2026

EPA Region 1 identified the following locations for review:

  • Callahan Mine — Brooksville, Maine
  • Coakley Landfill — Greenland and North Hampton, New Hampshire
  • Durham Meadows — Durham, Connecticut
  • Eastern Surplus — Meddybemps, Maine
  • Pine Street Canal — Burlington, Vermont
  • Savage Municipal Water Supply — Milford, New Hampshire
  • Fort Devens Sudbury Training Annex — Massachusetts
  • U.S. Army Materials Technology Laboratory — Watertown, Massachusetts

Six of the sites are listed on the National Priorities List, which identifies the most serious uncontrolled hazardous waste sites in the country. Two are federal facilities subject to long-term environmental oversight requirements.

What Happens During the Review Process?

During a five-year review, EPA scientists and engineers:

  • Inspect containment systems and engineered controls
  • Analyze groundwater and soil monitoring data
  • Evaluate potential exposure pathways
  • Assess whether current environmental standards affect risk determinations

The agency then issues a formal public report documenting whether the cleanup remains protective. If deficiencies are identified, additional corrective actions may be required.

Why These Reviews Matter

Superfund cleanups often involve long-term containment strategies rather than complete removal of contamination. Groundwater treatment systems can operate for decades, and protective caps must remain intact to prevent exposure.

Without periodic review, small performance failures could go unnoticed. The five-year requirement serves as a built-in accountability safeguard, ensuring remedies continue to perform as intended.

The 2026 review cycle does not signal a new contamination event. Instead, it reflects routine oversight embedded within federal environmental law since the Superfund program was established in 1980.

What Comes Next

EPA will begin initiating the 2026 review cycle at the eight identified sites. Once each review is completed, the agency will publish detailed findings on the official site profile pages.

These reports provide transparency into whether cleanup systems remain effective and whether any additional steps are required.

The Bottom Line

Environmental remediation does not end when construction equipment leaves a site. When hazardous materials remain, long-term monitoring and periodic evaluation are required.

The EPA’s 2026 five-year review process ensures that previously cleaned sites remain under federal oversight, protecting communities and ecosystems long after initial cleanup work is complete.

