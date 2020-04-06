Novel COVID-19 Crisis Looms in Japan: Could be too Late to Alter Course?

(STL.News) Each day appears to bring bad news for Japan. At least 118 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Tokyo on April 4th. This, according to the metropolitan government, is the first time the daily increase of coronavirus infections has topped 100 and could raise pressure on the country to declare a lock-down or a state of emergency.

The day-to-day count of new coronavirus cases has been increasing exponentially in the past five days, from 40 cases in the last days of March to more than 100 new cases on April 4th. Currently, there are more than 3300 confirmed coronavirus cases and 74 death across the country. If the current trend continues, it would be bad news for Japan. Kentaro Iwata, an expert in infection control at Kobe University, has been warning that Japan wasn’t doing enough to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

“Japan should have the courage to make the right, especially when we’re aware that we aren’t doing enough. Otherwise, we might see a second New York City in Tokyo,” Iwata said. He warned that the beginning of the burst of coronavirus infections in Italy, Spain, France, and New York City was just like Tokyo right now. He emphasized the importance of testing more people.

As of April 3rd, Tokyo had tested less than 4,000 individuals in a city of more than 13.5 million people. Only 39,466 people have been tested in Japan, a nation of 125 million people. These numbers were issued by the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare. This is just a small fraction compared to other nations in the region and the entire world. For example, South Korea is smaller than Japan and had tested more than 440,000 people by Friday – April 3rd.

The Japanese government announced that the testing system for coronavirus is inadequate and targets high-risk cases only. According to the minister of health, testing individuals with a low probability of COVID-19 would be just a waste of resources. That means the ministry is asking people with symptoms of infections to stay at home for a specified period.

No lockdown

Shinzo Abe, the Prime Minister of Japan, has repeatedly stated that the current situation in Japan doesn’t warrant imposing a lockdown in Japan’s cities or declaring a state of emergency. Such drastic measures, according to the Prime Minister, would cripple Japan’s economy that’s already grappling with severe fallout of the Novel COVID-19 and the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The country’s lawmakers a mulling a substantial economic stimulus package. Part of this package includes cash handouts to households in Japan. For the past few days, the Japanese government has been mocked for its plan to issue two cloth face masks per household.

The government has imposed tough travel restrictions. These restrictions ban foreigners from over 70 countries, including the UK, United States, and most countries in Europe. Also, Japan has beefed up health screenings at entry points and asked all incoming people to self-quarantine for 14 days. Unfortunately, compliance isn’t widely monitored.

The possibility of coronavirus spreading very fast

There’s a growing concern within and outside of Japan that the government’s dire warnings about the spreading virus might have reached people when it was too late. The United States Embassy in Japan sent a travel alert last Friday, imploring the United States to prepare to go back home in the wake of strict border control. This alert warned that the government’s choice not to test broadly made it more challenging to assess the coronavirus prevalence rate.

“We have confidence in Japan’s healthcare system. However, a significant increase in coronavirus cases might make it harder to predict how this system will be operating in the coming weeks. If the cases of coronaviruses spike, United States citizens with pre-existing health conditions may not get the medical care they have been accustomed to in the country before the advent of COVID-19 pandemic.” Said the alert.

Proponents of the Japanese COVID-19 approach argue that the country’s cultural practices such as widespread use of surgical face masks, bowing instead of shaking hands, and frequent washing of mouth and hands could spare the nation from the rapid spread of Novel COVID-19 witnessed in other countries.

Most experts continue to warn of an impending coronavirus crisis, and people are urged to stay at home. The curve illustrating the spread of coronavirus doesn’t seem to flatten in Tokyo. Actually, the situation is getting worse.