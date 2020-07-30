New Bedford Massachusetts Man Jason Monast Sentenced To 25 Years’ Imprisonment

New Bedford Massachusetts Jason Monast Man Sentenced To 25 Years’ Imprisonment On Child Pornography Charges

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jason Monast, age 37, of New Bedford, Massachusetts, was sentenced on July 28, 2020, to 25 years’ imprisonment followed by 10 years on supervised release by United States District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion, for online enticement of a minor and penalties for registered sex offenders.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, between March 1, 2019 and April 11, 2019, as a registered sex offender, Monast used the internet to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Covington Township Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny P. Roberts prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE