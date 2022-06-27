NC Lottery – Millicent Massey wins $100,000 birthday present

Wake County woman wins belated $100,000 birthday present

Millicent Massey of Fuquay-Varina bought a scratch-off ticket just a couple days after her birthday and won a $100,000 prize.

“My birthday was Tuesday so it can’t get any better than this,” Massey said.

Massey bought her lucky $25 Spectacular Riches ticket from the Food Lion on Broad Street in Fuquay-Varina. She said she could barely speak when she saw the amount she won.

“I was just like, ‘Oh my God,” Massey said. “That’s really all I could say.”

Massey collected her prize Friday at NC Lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,017.

She said she would use her winnings to pay off some bills and put the rest in the bank.

Spectacular Riches debuted in October with eight $1 million prizes and 20 $100,000 prizes. Five $1 million prizes and 12 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.