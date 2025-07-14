Lawless Lawmaker – Can They Be Trusted

The Lawless Lawmaker: Can We Trust Leaders Who Treat the Law as a Choice?

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Lawless Lawmaker – In the fractured landscape of modern American politics, a dangerous new creed is taking root. It’s a philosophy practiced not by anarchists in the streets, but by governors, attorneys general, and mayors in the halls of power. It’s the quiet, and sometimes loud, assertion that the law is no longer a binding contract, but a buffet from which to pick and choose. From federal immigration statutes to environmental regulations and gun laws, a growing contingent of elected officials is engaging in a conspicuous act of defiance, forcing citizens to ask a deeply unsettling question: How can we trust leaders who are themselves lawless?

This isn’t merely about policy disagreements or the age-old tug-of-war between state and federal authority. It’s a fundamental unraveling of the principle that underpins a stable, free society: the rule of law. When leaders, sworn to uphold the law, publicly and proudly refuse to enforce or abide by the ones they dislike, they shatter the very foundation of their legitimacy. They send a clear and corrosive message: the rules only apply when they are convenient.

The Performance of Defiance: Politics as Principled Disobedience or Lawless Lawmaker

The modern political landscape has transformed legal defiance into a form of high-stakes performance art. When a governor stands at a podium and declares their state will not comply with a federal mandate, it’s rarely a quiet, procedural act. It is a spectacle designed for the national stage, a calculated signal to a fervent political base.

This performance relies on a carefully constructed narrative. The defiant politician is not an outlaw; they are a hero. They are portrayed as a courageous guardian of their constituents’ rights, a modern-day David standing against a tyrannical federal Goliath. They wrap their defiance in the noble language of “states’ rights,” “constitutional fidelity,” or “moral imperative.”

Consider the dueling realities of contemporary American law. In one state, a business selling marijuana operates with a state-issued license, generating millions in tax revenue. Yet, under the federal Controlled Substances Act, that same business is a criminal enterprise. In another jurisdiction, a city council passes ordinances deliberately designed to obstruct federal immigration agents, framing their actions as a moral stand for human rights. Meanwhile, other states pass legislation vowing to arrest any federal agent who attempts to enforce new federal gun regulations, casting it as a defense of the Second Amendment.

In each instance, the justification is the same: the federal law is unjust, unconstitutional, or an overreach. However, this justification overlooks a crucial aspect of our republic: the judiciary. The designated arbiter for disputes between state and federal law is the court system, not the unilateral decree of a governor or mayor. By choosing to ignore the legal process in favor of open defiance, these leaders are essentially appointing themselves judge, jury, and executive branch all at once.

The Contagion of Lawlessness: From the Statehouse to the Street

The consequences of this trend extend far beyond the immediate political fallout. When politicians model selective adherence to the law, they normalize a dangerous and destabilizing mindset that can seep into the broader culture. It inadvertently legitimizes the radical “sovereign citizen” ideology, the belief that individuals can declare themselves exempt from the government’s authority. If a governor can decide the Environmental Protection Agency has no authority in their state, why can’t an individual decide the Internal Revenue Service has no authority over their income?

This erosion of a shared legal reality creates a society governed by power and tribe, not principle. Trust in institutions—already at a historic low—continues to crumble further. Why should a citizen strive to follow the tax code scrupulously when they see leaders flout federal law without consequence? How can law enforcement ask for community cooperation when the political leadership openly defies the nation’s highest laws?

This creates a palpable sense of chaos and uncertainty. Businesses are caught in a legal crossfire, unsure whether to follow state or federal regulations. National crises, from public health emergencies to environmental disasters, become nearly impossible to manage when there is no unified legal framework for a response. The United States ceases to be “united” in any meaningful legal sense, devolving instead into a patchwork of feuding fiefdoms.

Beyond Hypocrisy: A Crisis of National Identity Created by Lawless Lawmaker

The ultimate casualty of this political strategy is not just trust, but our shared national identity. A nation is more than a shared geography; it is a shared agreement to live under a common set of rules. When that agreement is broken by the very people entrusted to safeguard it, the country itself begins to dissolve.

We are left with a political culture where hypocrisy is the expected norm. One party may decry a state’s defiance of federal drug laws while simultaneously cheering another state’s defiance of federal gun laws. The principle of the rule of law is lost, replaced by the raw, partisan calculus of whose ox is being gored.

Addressing this crisis requires more than just calling out the hypocrisy. It demands that citizens look beyond the political theater and ask a more fundamental question of their leaders: Do you believe in the rule of law, or only in the rules you prefer?

It requires a media that frames these acts not as savvy political maneuvering, but as a dangerous departure from democratic norms. And it requires a populace willing to hold their own side accountable, valuing the integrity of the system over a short-term political victory.

The choice is stark. We can continue down this path, where the law becomes just another opinion in an endless culture war, and trust in our leaders evaporates completely. Or, we can demand a return to the foundational principle that no one—and especially not those who write and enforce the laws—is above them. Our ability to function as a cohesive nation depends on the answer.

