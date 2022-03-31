NC Lottery – Jordan McCoy wins $218,857 Fast Play jackpot

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Jordan McCoy of Greensboro took a chance on a NC Lottery‘s $5 Fast Play ticket and won a $218,857 jackpot.

McCoy bought the lucky Blizzard Bingo ticket on Saturday at the Kwik Buy on Randleman Road in Greensboro. He claimed his prize Wednesday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $155,412.

Fast Play’s rolling, progressive jackpot increases with every ticket sold until it is won. On Thursday morning, the jackpot topped $300,000. A $5 ticket, like Blizzard Bingo, receives 50 percent of the jackpot amount. The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 240,000.

Players can see if they have won and how much instantly with Fast Play. Printed on each ticket is the amount of the jackpot when the ticket is sold and how much of that jackpot the ticket could win. Players can also win instant cash prizes on their Fast Play tickets.