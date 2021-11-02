California: National Leaders Laud State-Federal Partnership

National and Legislative Leaders Laud State-Federal Partnership for Long-Term Port Stability

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom Leaders around the country are expressing support for Governor Newsom and Secretary Buttigieg’s announcement of a strategic partnership to help facilitate innovative projects and financing opportunities for multi-billion infrastructure improvements in California. The Emerging Projects Agreement allows California to expedite work on a network of related projects that collectively will help grow the economy, protect the environment, facilitate the movement of imports and exports, and bring supply chain processes into the 21st century to create resilience throughout the critical trade corridors of California and the U.S., including around San Pedro Bay and the Inland Empire.

The announcement this week follows Governor’s Newsom’s executive order to help tackle supply chain issues, and is part of the ongoing efforts of the Biden-Harris Task Force on Supply Chain Disruptions. California’s recently enacted budget includes $250 million for ports, $280 million for infrastructure projects at and around the Port of Oakland, and $1.3 billion over three years for zero-emission trucks, transit buses and school buses, including the deployment of more than 1,000 zero-emission port drayage trucks.

Here’s what national and legislative leaders had to say about Governor Newsom’s announcement: