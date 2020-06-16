MPD: Suspects Sought in Robbery at 1800 Block of New York Avenue

Suspects and Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery Offense: 1800 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

Washington DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in the 1800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 12:16 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and attempted to take the victim’s property. The suspects were unsuccessful and fled the scene.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

