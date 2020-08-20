Montgomery County: Text-To-911 Now Available In Maryland

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) If you’re experiencing an emergency and are unable to place a voice call, you can send a text to 911.
Follow these steps to request emergency services:
- Enter 911 in the “To” line.
- Enter a brief message that includes the location of the emergency and type of service needed – police, fire, or ambulance.
- Hit send.
- Respond to questions from the responding 911 specialist and follow the instructions he or she provides.
Tips for using text-to-911:
- If text-to-911 is not available in your area, or if it is temporarily unavailable, you should receive a message from your carrier letting you know to place a phone or relay call.
- Pictures and/or videos cannot be received by 911 via text
- If you include another contact on your text it may not be received by 911
- English is the preferred language for text, however, some limited translation services may be available
- Text in short, simple messages; Do not use abbreviations or slang
- Do not text and drive