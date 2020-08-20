Montgomery County: Text-To-911 Now Available In Maryland

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) If you’re experiencing an emergency and are unable to place a voice call, you can send a text to 911.

Follow these steps to request emergency services:

Enter 911 in the “To” line. Enter a brief message that includes the location of the emergency and type of service needed – police, fire, or ambulance. Hit send. Respond to questions from the responding 911 specialist and follow the instructions he or she provides.

Tips for using text-to-911:

If text-to-911 is not available in your area, or if it is temporarily unavailable, you should receive a message from your carrier letting you know to place a phone or relay call.

Pictures and/or videos cannot be received by 911 via text

If you include another contact on your text it may not be received by 911

English is the preferred language for text, however, some limited translation services may be available

Text in short, simple messages; Do not use abbreviations or slang

Do not text and drive

