Montgomery County: Text-To-911 Now Available In Maryland

08/20/2020
Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News)  If you’re experiencing an emergency and are unable to place a voice call, you can send a text to 911.

Follow these steps to request emergency services:

  1. Enter 911 in the “To” line.
  2. Enter a brief message that includes the location of the emergency and type of service needed – police, fire, or ambulance.
  3. Hit send.
  4. Respond to questions from the responding 911 specialist and follow the instructions he or she provides.

Tips for using text-to-911:

  • If text-to-911 is not available in your area, or if it is temporarily unavailable, you should receive a message from your carrier letting you know to place a phone or relay call.
  • Pictures and/or videos cannot be received by 911 via text
  • If you include another contact on your text it may not be received by 911
  • English is the preferred language for text, however, some limited translation services may be available
  • Text in short, simple messages; Do not use abbreviations or slang
  • Do not text and drive

