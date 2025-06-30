Casey Robertson Accused of Embezzling Over $100K

St. Peter’s Woman Accused, Casey Robertson, of Embezzling Over $100,000 from PK Construction: A Wake-Up Call for Business Owners

ST. PETERS, MO (STL.News) Casey Robertson — A shocking case of embezzlement has emerged from the quiet suburb of St. Peters, Missouri. Authorities say a local woman, Casey Robertson, is accused of stealing over $100,000 from PK Construction, which employed her—a stark reminder of how internal financial crimes can devastate a business.

According to investigative reports, Casey Robertson allegedly misappropriated company funds over an extended period while handling the bookkeeping and financial records for PK Construction. Trusted with access to bank accounts, payroll, and expense reports, Casey Robertson is accused of funneling tens of thousands of dollars into her own personal accounts through unauthorized transactions, falsified expenses, and financial manipulation.

The case is a textbook example of what happens when business owners place too much trust in their accountants, bookkeepers, or CPAs without actively overseeing their financial operations. While the legal process will determine Casey Robertson’s fate, this event should spark immediate self-reflection among small business owners who often outsource their bookkeeping and accounting responsibilities without the necessary safeguards.

A Familiar Crime With Devastating Consequences

Embezzlement is a relatively common occurrence in small businesses. According to the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), small businesses suffer the highest median losses from fraud due to a lack of internal controls. In many cases, the perpetrators are long-time employees or trusted financial professionals.

In this case, the construction company is left reeling from the damage. Not only did they lose a significant amount of money, but they now face the additional cost of audits, legal fees, and possibly rebuilding trust with vendors and clients. Employee morale, reputation, and operational stability are often collateral damage in these crimes.

For the construction industry—where tight margins, project deadlines, and fluctuating material costs are daily realities—such financial loss can have irreversible effects.

The Price of Delegation Without Oversight

Most small business owners do not launch a company with a degree in accounting or bookkeeping. It’s natural to delegate tasks like payroll, tax filings, and reconciliations to outside professionals. However, full delegation without consistent oversight can be dangerous, especially in an era when financial fraud and negligence are on the rise.

Far too often, business owners rely solely on the integrity and presumed competence of their CPA or bookkeeper. When mistakes occur—whether through criminal intent, incompetence, or simple oversight—the responsibility still falls on the owner.

This is why STL.News continues to urge small business owners: take ownership of your numbers. You don’t need to be a CPA to know when something doesn’t add up.

Warning Signs Business Owners Should Never Ignore

This embezzlement case highlights the importance of spotting early warning signs that your financials may be compromised. These include:

Unexplained delays in getting monthly financial reports or reconciliations

Vague or defensive answers when asking for access to your own books

Lack of documentation for transactions or expenses

Unusual vendor payments or duplicate payments

Checks written to employees or unknown payees

Significant discrepancies between cash flow and profits

Too often, business owners dismiss these red flags or assume it’s just part of the accounting process. But delays and excuses are frequently cover-ups. If you suspect wrongdoing, take action immediately—whether it’s an internal audit, switching firms, or involving law enforcement.

Business Owners Must Assume Full Financial Responsibility

This case is a clear wake-up call: You are responsible for your company’s accounting—no one else. Whether you hire a CPA, a payroll service, or an internal bookkeeper, you must remain involved.

In today’s world of cloud-based bookkeeping systems like QuickBooks Online, Xero, and FreshBooks, there is no reason for business owners to remain uninformed. These tools provide real-time access to transactions, facilitate easy reporting, and maintain audit trails. They also offer automation, training videos, and customer support, making financial management easier than ever, even for those without accounting experience.

STL.News previously published a detailed piece explaining that when a CPA or bookkeeper puts your company at risk, the cost is often your future. You can read that article for more insight into how owners can maintain better control: “When Professionals Fail: The Cost of Blind Trust in Bookkeeping.”

Accountability, Transparency, and Technology: The Three Pillars of Protection

To avoid falling victim to financial crime, business owners must establish systems that emphasize:

Accountability: Establish clear roles and responsibilities, and avoid assigning total financial control to a single person. Separate duties—someone who processes payments should not also be responsible for reconciling the books. Transparency: Require monthly reporting and insist on clarity. Ask questions and review financial statements on a regular basis. It’s your right—and responsibility—as an owner. Technology: Use secure, cloud-based accounting tools that offer visibility and audit trails. Set up alerts for large withdrawals or unusual transactions to stay informed. Require dual approval on checks and wires.

These protections won’t guarantee immunity from fraud, but they drastically reduce the risk and make detection far more likely if something goes wrong.

Criminal Charges and Community Accountability

As for Casey Robertson, she now faces serious criminal charges that could result in significant jail time and restitution if convicted. The court proceedings will determine her fate, but the damage to the business has already been done.

This story is not just about one bad actor. It’s about a systemic issue facing small businesses everywhere—blind trust in professional service providers who may be overworked, underqualified, or unethical. Even well-meaning CPAs and bookkeepers can make costly mistakes that cripple businesses.

Final Thoughts: It’s Time for a Culture Shift

Too many business owners say, “I’m not a numbers person,” as if it excuses them from understanding their own financials. But the truth is, you don’t need to be a math genius to manage a business responsibly. You need to care enough to learn.

At STL.News, we strongly recommend that every small business owner:

Log into your accounting software at least once a week

Understand your profit & loss statement and balance sheet

Review your tax filings before they are submitted

Cross-check your bank statements monthly

If you hire a CPA or outside bookkeeper, verify that they have professional liability insurance (get a copy of the certificate)

Learn the basics of payroll, sales tax, and expense tracking

Ultimately, if something goes wrong in your business, you are the one left holding the bag. That’s why this embezzlement case should not just be news—it should be a turning point.

Let this be the story that motivates you to take charge of your accounting. Because no one cares about your business more than you do—and no one else is as responsible for protecting it.

Copyright © 2025 – St. Louis Media, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, and video, head to STL.News.