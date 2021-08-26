Missouri Lottery: $50,000 Powerball Prize Claimed in Springfield

August 26, 2021 Maryam Shah Entertainment
Missouri Lottery: $50,000 Powerball Prize Claimed in Springfield

JEFFERSON CITYMO (STL.News) A Greene County resident has claimed a $50,000 prize won by matching four of five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball number, in the Aug. 11 Powerball drawing of  Missouri Lottery.  The ticket was purchased at Price Cutter, 1831 W. Kearney St., in Springfield.

The winning numbers drawn on Aug. 11 were 12, 18, 20, 29 and 30, and the Powerball number was 16.
The ticket was the 30th Powerball ticket sold in Missouri this year to win a $50,000 base prize.  Three more Missouri Lottery players have subsequently won the prize, bringing the current total to 33.  This prize level accounts for $1.9 million in prizes won by Missouri Powerball players so far in 2021, compared to $1.4 million won in all of 2020.

About Maryam Shah 5287 Articles
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles