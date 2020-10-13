Minnesota Governor Walz Signs Executive Order Extending COVID-19 Emergency

Governor Tim Walz Signs Executive Order Extending COVID-19 Peacetime Emergency

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Following the advice of public health experts, senior advocates, labor leaders, doctors, hospitals, and long-term care providers, Governor Tim Walz today extended the COVID-19 peacetime emergency in Minnesota. By signing Executive Order 20-92, Walz extended the peacetime emergency that gives the state flexibility in responding to rapidly-evolving issues stemming from COVID-19.

“My top priority remains the health and safety of Minnesotans,” said Governor Tim Walz. “As we watch cases rise dramatically in states around us, we must double down in our efforts to protect Minnesota from the spread of COVID-19.”

The President declared a national emergency related to COVID-19 on March 13, 2020. Since then, and for the first time in history, the President has approved major disaster declarations for all fifty states and the District of Columbia. Along with these federal actions, and the actions of states across the nation, Minnesota has taken extraordinary steps to prevent and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The next stages of this virus will continue to present a challenge, especially to underserved communities,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “By extending the peacetime emergency, we have quick access to the tools we need to keep Minnesotans safe.”

Minnesota’s peacetime emergency protects Minnesotans against evictions and wage garnishment; provides expedited procurement power for personal protective equipment (PPE) and other equipment; allows Minnesota to re-open society strategically, while following the advice of public health experts; protects workers from unsafe worker conditions; requires Minnesotans to wear a face covering in certain settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19; and provides economic relief and stability to those impacted by the pandemic.

Executive Order 20-92 has been approved by the Executive Council, which is made up of Governor Walz, Lieutenant Governor Flanagan, Attorney General Ellison, Secretary of State Simon, and State Auditor Blaha.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE