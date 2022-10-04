Midcap stock rallies 11% on bagging Rs 1,061 crore order

Shares of construction and infrastructure development company rallied nearly 11% after the company through its joint venture RBL-DBL received a letter of acceptance (LOA) for Surat Metro Rail Project , worth Rs 1,061.00 crore.

The project comprises the construction of a 10.559 km elevated viaduct and 11 stations from Bheshan Dead End to Majura Gate station.

At 1.02 pm, the scrip was trading 2.7% higher at Rs 220.95 on BSE. It rose to the day’s high of Rs 238.10 over its last day’s closing price of Rs 215.15 apiece. The stock has fallen nearly 62% in the last year, while it has plunged about 50% year-to-date.

As per Trendlyne data, the highest target for the stock goes up to Rs 400, while the average estimate of Rs 303 shows an upside of the potential of around 36.6% from the current prices.

Out of the four analysts covering the stock, one has a strong buy rating while two have a hold rating and another one has a strong sell rating.

