Mexican National Admits to Smuggling Cocaine

Mexican national admits to smuggling bundles of cocaine in car battery

A 25-year-old woman has admitted to possession with intent to distribute more than four kilograms of cocaine, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

On May 14, Marisol Sanchez-Sanchez attempted to drive a sport utility vehicle into the primary inspection lane of a Border Patrol (BP) checkpoint located near Sarita. There, authorities searched her vehicle and discovered four bundles of cocaine hidden inside the vehicle’s battery compartment.

The drugs weighed 4.4 kilograms and have an estimated street value of more than $100,000.

U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton will impose sentencing Oct. 19. At that time, Sanchez-Sanchez faces up to 40 years in federal prison and a possible $5 million maximum fine.

She was permitted to remain on bond pending that hearing.

BP and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Marck is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today