Maine: Deborah Cross Sentenced for Distributing Meth

Maine Woman, Deborah Cross Sentenced to 37 Months for Distributing Methamphetamine

(STL.News) Deborah Cross, 65, of Sanford, Maine was sentenced on Thursday to 37 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine, United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on December 4, 2018, a cooperating individual purchased over 60 grams of methamphetamine from Cross at a residence in Franklin, New Hampshire. The cooperating individual made the purchase while working with law enforcement agents and wearing a video and audio recording device.

Cross previously pleaded guilty on December 8, 2021.

“Methamphetamine is a dangerous drug that is causing tremendous harm in communities throughout New Hampshire,” said U.S. Attorney Farley. “To protect our citizens, we are working closely with the FBI and all our law enforcement partners to identify traffickers who are distributing this deadly substance and hold them accountable for their crimes.”

“Today, Deborah Cross learned that there are serious consequences to distributing methamphetamine out of your home, and endangering your community,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “Given the horrific impact this drug has on its users, the FBI will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to keep it, and other dangerous drugs, out of New Hampshire.”

This matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joachim H. Barth.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today