Kodiak: Vince Deliguin Sentenced for Sextortion

Kodiak Man, Vince Deliguin Sentenced to 18 Years in Federal Prison for Sextortion

(STL.News) A Kodiak man was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Ralph R. Beistline to 18 years in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for the production of child pornography. He was also ordered to pay $13,390 in restitution.

According to court documents, Vince Deliguin, 20, created a fake social media profile for a young woman which he dubbed “Marley Madden” and used it to contact the minor victim in April 2021. Posing as “Marley” Deliguin instructed the victim to send nude photos. Believing “Marley” to be a real person, the victim sent the photos. A short time later, “Marley” told the victim to meet her at a park. When the victim tried to decline, “Marley” threatened to release the photos to the victim’s family and friends.

Giving in to the pressure, the minor victim went to the park where he found Deliguin waiting for him. The victim recognized Deliguin because he had recently graduated from the minor victim’s high school. Deliguin then blackmailed the minor victim into engaging in oral sex on three separate occasions, video recorded each of the three acts and attempted to blackmail the minor victim into engaging in sex a fourth time when the victim reported it to authorities.

Deliguin was arrested in May 2021 on State charges and indicted on three federal charges in November 2021. He pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography in February 2022.

“The pursuit of individuals who sexually exploit children and produce child pornography is one of our highest priorities,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska. “Deliguin’s relentless, aggressive and threatening behavior in victimizing an innocent youth in Kodiak is disturbing and caused significant emotional harm. We recognize the courage it takes for a minor victim to report sexual abuse to authorities. Because of this brave young victim, the perpetrator was brought to justice, making our communities and children safer.”

“Through coercion, Deliguin used extortion or ‘sextortion’ as a means to perpetuate a horrible cycle of child sexual exploitation and abuse, which caused significant harm to the child and the child’s family,” said Special Agent in Charge Antony Jung of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “Together with our law enforcement partners, the FBI is fully committed to protecting Alaska’s youth from child sexual exploitation crimes carried out by online predators like Deliguin, who will now spend the next 18 years in federal prison.”

“The Alaska State Troopers will work relentlessly to hold accountable anyone that victimizes Alaska’s youth,” said Major David Hanson, Deputy Director of the Alaska State Troopers. “Your Alaska State Troopers are constantly working with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to detect, investigate, and prosecute crimes against children. This case highlights these critical partnerships and our unified commitment.”

The FBI, Alaska State Troopers and the Kodiak Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Ebell prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Justice Department to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today