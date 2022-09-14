Khaseem White Admits to Possession of Firearm

Philadelphia Man, Khaseem White Admits to Unlawful Possession of Firearm Recovered After High-Speed Chase Resulting in Multi-Car Crash in North Philadelphia

(STL.News) United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Khaseem White, 24, of Philadelphia, PA, pleaded guilty before United States District Court Judge Karen Marston to the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On May 4, 2021, Philadelphia Police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the defendant and his associate, who was driving. When officers approached, White and his associate suddenly made a U-turn and drove off at a high rate of speed, resulting in a car accident involving at least six cars. There was substantial damage to the defendant’s car and several others.

An officer then saw the defendant climb out of his car and cross the street. When the officer caught up to White, the officer saw a black handgun with an extended magazine laying on the ground near him.

As part of the investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, agents discovered videos of the defendant holding a similar firearm with an extended magazine as the one recovered near White, including in a music video posted to his social media account. Agents also learned that the defendant was prohibited from possessing firearms because he had previously been convicted of a felony offense.

“Our Office is committed to prosecuting those who commit violent crimes including illegally possessing firearms, which is a federal crime” said U.S. Attorney Romero. “In this case, a previously convicted felon illegally possessed a loaded firearm, which presents a clear danger to our community that is struggling under a surge of violent gun crime.”

“This investigation is a result of our outstanding partnership with the Philadelphia Police Department,” said Matthew Varisco, Special Agent in charge of ATF’s Philadelphia Field Division. “Convicted felons who carry firearms pose a serious risk to public safety. ATF will continue to aggressively pursue these investigations and work with our law enforcement partners to remove violent criminals from our communities.”

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney J. Jeanette Kang.

Read more news relating to “Possession of Firearm:”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today