Kearneysville: Ronald Louis sentenced for Firearms Charge

June 6, 2022

June 6, 2022
Eastern Panhandle man, Ronald Louis Browning sentenced for firearms charge

(STL.News) Ronald Louis Browning, of Kearneysville, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 12 months and one day of incarceration for a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Browning, 34, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to one count of “False Statement During Purchase of Firearm.” Browning admitted to making a false statement to purchase a 9mm pistol in December 2020 in Berkeley County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated.

U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.

