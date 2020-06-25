Jose Manuel Madrid Arrested by El Paso Police for Shooting

El Paso, TX (STL.News) Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit made an arrest in the shooting of 18 –year old Jose Martin Espinosa-Fortuna. 18 –year old Jose Manuel Madrid was taken into custody yesterday and charged with Deadly Conduct in connection to the June 10th accidental shooting of Espinosa Fortuna. Madrid was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Deadly Conduct, as well as an outstanding Theft warrant, on bonds totaling $10,141. Espinosa-Fortuna remains in the hospital in critical condition.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE