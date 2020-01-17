Joint Statement on Sixtieth Anniversary of the Signing of the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security between the USA and Japan

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The text of the following statement was released by Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper for the Government of the United States of America and by Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Taro Kono for the Government of Japan on the occasion of the 60th Anniversary of the Signing of the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security between the United States of America and Japan.

Begin Text:

Sixty years ago, on January 19, Japan and the United States of America signed the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security.

As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the signing of this Treaty and look back at the 75 years of friendship and trust between the two nations since the end of World War II, we pay tribute to our predecessors for their wisdom, courage, and vision.

We also express our gratitude to the men and women of the United States Armed Forces and Japan Self-Defense Forces for their dedicated service in protecting our common values and interests.

Rooted in our unwavering commitment to values such as democracy, respect for human rights, and a rules-based international order, our Alliance has played and will continue to play an integral role in ensuring the peace and security of our two countries, while realizing our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific including through regional security cooperation. Our Alliance is stronger, broader, and more essential today than ever.

While honoring the achievements of the past 60 years, we reiterate our unshakeable commitment to strengthen the Alliance, and to uphold our common values and principles towards the future.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE