Jeffery Sentenced to distribute Controlled Substance

Ocean Springs Man, Jeffery Vo Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

(STL.News) An Ocean Springs man was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”).

Jeffery Vo, 29, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

According to court documents, in September of 2021, the DEA received information regarding a possible drug trafficking conspiracy involving Jeffery Vo. Over the course of the investigation, DEA agents were able to purchase large quantities of MDMA pills from Vo which contained methamphetamine.

Vo was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 8, 2022. He pled guilty on May 16, 2022, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today