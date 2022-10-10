Indian Crypto Exchange Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~30% on the basis of Revenue in between FY'22-FY'27: Ken Research – Digital Journal

Crypto currencies will come up as a medium for cross border remittances which will reduce the fees involved in transaction

Crypto currencies can be seen as an alternative medium of foreign exchange in the coming future due to the higher flexibility specially for unstable currencies

Cross-border Remittances

Cryptocurrency as a cross-border payment medium will make a big difference in the Indian market. Due to great remittance demand, it will drive the prosperity of digital currency growth in India for a long time. Since cross-border transactions traditionally carry high fee using bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies as a cross-border payment medium, Indians can save a large number of remittance fees

Online and Offline (OnO)

In near future, users will be able to spend their cryptocurrency to purchase products, vouchers, pay bills and do even more at discounted rates on all major e-commerce websites around the world. Such purchases & transactions would be aided by a browser plugin that helps buyers calculate the real-time value of an equivalent amount of cryptocurrency to be paid in fiat for the purchase. Providing support for online and offline purchases by crypto exchange platforms could pave as traction for users which serves as an immediate opportunity of crypto exchange platforms and enabling offline purchases could be made possible by virtual currencies tying up with local merchant

Strict Foreign Exchange Regulations

Due to strict foreign exchange regulations, it is complicated to convert rupee directly to US dollars. The value of Indian rupee is not stable, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. The exchange rate between rupee and USD continued to rise, causing the former to enter constant depreciation. Therefore, most Indians will choose to convert rupee to bitcoin & then to US dollars (a more stable fiat currency) through C2C trading platforms such bitcoins which paves a way for crypto exchange platforms to increase their user base.

Central Bank Digital Currency

There has been an increased adoption of CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currency), with India also now moving on the path of having its own CBDC by the year 2023 (as per the address by Finance Minister of India in the Union Budget for FY 2022-23). India’s high currency to GDP ratio holds out another benefit of CBDCs. To the extent large cash usage can be replaced by CBDCs, the cost of printing, transporting, storing and distributing currency can be reduced

Future Opportunities for Indian Crypto Exchange Platforms

With increasing operational efficiency of crypto exchange platforms, higher liquidity and transparency in financial payments, crypto exchange platforms have a huge opportunity to cater the ever-increasing user base due to surging awareness among the country residents leading to wide scale adoption of virtual currency in India.

The publication titled “Indian Crypto Market Outlook to 2027: Driven by growing adoption of cryptocurrencies, with high liquidity, proper risk management facilitated by Indian crypto exchange platforms” provides a comprehensive analysis of the crypto exchange industry in India. The report covers various aspects including crypto exchange industry market size on the basis of revenue, market overview, genesis of the market, market potential, value chain analysis of centralized and decentralized exchanges, ecosystem, business model of leading crypto exchanges, growth drivers, issues and challenges, SWOT analysis, major trends and developments, role of government, regulation and tax implications, investment analysis, merger and acquisitions in the last 3 years, segmentation by funding rounds, segmentation by type of institutional investors, segmentation by origin of funding source and impact of COVID-19. Insights on competitive landscape of crypto exchange industry, company profile of major players along-with cross comparison between leading crypto exchange platforms operating in the ecosystem on the basis of company overview, number of employees, revenue generated, number of registered users, country of origin, revenue model, fee structure, key features, strengths, weaknesses and recent developments is also covered in the report. Further report also focuses on the Indian Crypto Exchange Market Segmentation by By Origin of Company, By Type of Transaction, By Geographic Region, By Age Group of Users, By Type of Cryptocurrency. Indian Crypto Exchange Market report concludes with projections for the future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue by 2026, and analysts’ take on the future highlighting the major opportunities.

Key Segments Covered in Indian Crypto Exchange Industry

Indian Crypto Exchange Market

By Origin of Company

Domestic

International

By Type of Transaction

Regular

Peer to Peer

By Geographic Region

Northern

Southern

Eastern

Western

By Age Group of Users

Below 20 years

Between 20-40 years

Between 40-60 years

Above 60 years

By Type of Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Cardano

Tether

Binance Coin-USD

Polygon

Segmentation of Funding rounds by – Seed Stage, Early Stage, Growth Stage,2019-2021

Segmentation of funding, by type of institutional investors – VC & PE Funds and Angel Investors,2019-2021

Segmentation of Funding by Origin of Funding Source, Entry of International Exchanges,2019-2021

Indian Crypto Demand Side: End User Analysis

Target Addressable Market, Service Addressable Market and Service Obtainable market in the Indian Crypto Exchange Industry

Key Target Audience

Crypto Exchange Platforms

Investors such Venture Capitals and Angel Investors

Traders

Banking Institutions

Regulatory Bodies

Potential Crypto users

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2016-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026F

Indian Crypto Exchange Industry Players/Ecosystem

Indian Crypto Exchanges

CoinDCX

ZebPay

WazirX

CoinSwitch Kuber

Unocoin

BuyUCoin

Bitbns

Giottus

Flitpay

Belfrics

in

PCEX Member

Non-Indian Exchanges

Binance

Okx

Coinbase

Kraken

Bitfinex

Bitstamp

Vauld

Coinmama

Coinstore

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Indian Crypto Exchange Market Overview and Genesis of

Market Potential of Indian Crypto Exchange Market.

Ecosystem of Major Entities in Cryptocurrency Exchange Market

Value Chain Analysis of Centralized Exchanges

Value Chain Analysis of Decentralized Exchanges

Business Models of Major Indian Crypto Exchange

Indian Crypto Exchange Market Size on the basis of Revenue and Total Transaction Value

Indian Crypto Exchange Market Segmentation (By Origin of Company, By Type of Transaction, By Geographic Region, By Age Group of Users, By Type of Cryptocurrency)

Domestic Consumer Demographics: Age group, Gender and Occupational Domains

Consumer Perception: User-Interface, Customer Experience and Delighters

Preference for P2P Vs Regular Transaction model for Cryptocurrencies in India

Trends and Developments in the End User Preferences in the last 5 years

Growth Drivers of the Indian Crypto Exchange Market

Issues and Challenges

Role of Government in the Indian Crypto Exchange Market

Regulations and Tax Implications in the Indian Crypto Exchange Market

SWOT Analysis

Start-Ups (Split by Year of Formation) across Indian Crypto Exchange Market and Other Ecosystem Players

Segmentation of Funding rounds by – Seed Stage, Early Stage, Growth Stage

Segmentation of funding, by type of institutional investors – VC & PE Funds and Angel Investors

Segmentation of Funding by Origin of Funding Source, Entry of International Exchanges

Investment Analysis of the Indian Crypto Exchange Market, Mergers and Acquisitions in the last 3 years within the Indian Crypto Exchange Market

Cross comparison of major players in the Indian Crypto Exchange Market (Year of Establishment, Number of Employees, Revenue Generated, Number of Registered users, Country of Origin)

Company Profile of leading Indian Crypto Exchange Platforms (Company Snapshot, About the Exchange, Revenue model, Fee structure, Key Features, Strength, Weakness, Recent Developments and Key Takeaways)

Impact of Covid-19 on the Indian Crypto Exchange Market

Target Addressable Market, Service Addressable Market and Service Obtainable Market in Indian Crypto Exchange Industry

Analyst Recommendations

Industry Speaks

