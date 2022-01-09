INDIA (STL.News) India has reported nearly 160,000 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
It is the highest number in seven months.
Several states have imposed new restrictions, including curfews, and political rallies have been suspended.
Al Jazeera’s Pavni Mittal reports from New Delhi.
SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube
